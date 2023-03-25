Upcoming theatre shows to catch in the first half of 2023

The stage in Singapore is more alive than ever. From robust musical symphonies, to thought-proving dance performances and comical theatre productions — you're in for a treat.

Not to even mention, that this is just the beginning. Mark your calendars, here are the upcoming theatre shows and productions in Singapore to catch this first half of 2023.

pEARs '— — —' in §pring

Catch the last performance of pEARs '— — —' in §pring, on March 25, 2023 at Singapore Art Museum. Scripted and choreographed by artist Joo Choon Lin, it is part of the Dance in The Destruction Dance exhibition.

Audiences are transported to the artist's multi-sensory world to see how meaning is generated through interdependence and constant renewal, while questioning the thresholds of consciousness through the movement of objects. With each new performance, the installation becomes a site of new discoveries while simultaneously archiving its prior iterations.

Expect interplay of the texture and tonality of language, sounds, as well as the reconstitution and film subjects like industrial materials and assembly hardware. This last formation of the exhibition space will then be on display for visitors from March 26 to April 16, 2023.

pEARs ‘ — — — ‘ in §pring runs on March 25, 2023, 6pm to 7pm at Singapore Art Museum Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Rd, Gallery 2,#01-02, Singapore 089065. Admission is free.

People, Places & Things

PHOTO: People, Places & Things

Settle in for a night of thrilling, trippy and adventurous storytelling as we follow Emma in Duncan Macmillan's brilliant People, Places & Things.

As her world spirals into a surreal abyss, she finds herself committed to rehab, battling and clinging to her alter egos: Emma the professional actor, and Emma the hopeless addict. As friends, family members and fellow addicts morph into figments of fantasy, Emma is forced to ask the big questions — which version of me is the real me?

Which version of this story is the truth? Prepared to be mind-boggled in this devastating exploration of a person's desperate need to escape real life, and the parallels between theatre and therapy, as well as between art and addiction.

People, Places & Things runs from March 25 to April 9, 2023 at Singtel Waterfront Theatre, Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay, 8 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039802. Tickets priced from $35.

da:ns focus

PHOTO: Bobby Rogers/ Walker Art Center

After 17 successful editions, Esplanade is upping the ante and appreciation for dance with da:ns focus.

Featuring five themed weekends of dance programmes, experiences and activities throughout the year, EveryBody (April 14 to 16, 2023) kickstarts the 2023 season, focusing on works created with inclusivity and diversity in mind — think sign language interpretation and wheelchair access.

Body Language (May 5 to 7, 2023) tackles the interplay between body, text and speech in contemporary dance. Get sucked into the electrifying performance Revisor by award-winning collaborators Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young, or the interactive and experimental exhibition Come On In by choreographer Faye Driscoll.

da:ns focus (Part 1) runs April 14 to 16, 2023 and May 5 to 7, 2023, at various locations throughout Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981. For more information and tickets, please visit the website.

Joe Hisaishi in Concert

PHOTO: Joe Hisaishi in Concert

World-renowned Japanese composer-conductor Joe Hisaishi returns to Singapore this April with a stellar two hour show. The performance of four orchestral pieces, begins with La Valse and Bolero, composed by Ravel, one of France's most influential 20th-century composers, whilst the second half of the concert sees the local premiere of Hisaishi's 2022 composition, Viola Saga.

Nonetheless, the most exciting part is the exceptional musical journey through filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away and Hisaishi's famed musical scores, Spirited Away Suite. The Maestro himself will be playing the much-anticipated emotional piano portion.

Joe Hisaishi in Concert runs April 19 to 21, 2023, at Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981. Tickets are priced from $98.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change

PHOTO: I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride? Do the kids get in the way of romance? Sing'theatre returns with the longest-running off-Broadway musical revue that chronicles the perils and pitfalls of modern love.

From first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life, come fall in love with I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.

Sporting a stellar cast including Andrew Marko, Benjamin Chow, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, and Misha Paule Tan, the story explore the timeless search for love and happiness through a series of vignettes and songs. Directed by TJ Taylor, you're in for an insightful yet hilarious ride.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change runs April 19 to 30, 2023, at Alliance Française Theatre, 1 Sarkies Rd, Singapore 258130. Tickets are priced from $50.

Devdas - The Musical

Timeless Indian love saga Devdas - The Musical is taking to stage in Singapore this April. The Broadway-style show tugs at the heartstrings of audience with stunning sets, soul-stirring melodies, aerial sequences and poignant performances.

We follow childhood sweethearts Devdas and Paro, who struggle with difference in status, and a sorrowful path towards heartbreak and self-destruction.

Originally written by legendary Indian writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, and brought to us by AGP World in association with Arte Compass & Zee TV APAC, this new adaptation of the Indian Literature brings the classic tale of star-crossed lovers alive, with celebrated theatre and Bollywood artists from India!

Devdas The Musical runs April 21 to 23, 2023, at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981. Ticket are priced from $58.

The MozART Group 'Classical Therapy' Tour

PHOTO: The MozART Group

The MozART Group returns, bringing their unique blend of music, comedy, and satire to the Esplanade Concert Hall. In their Classical Therapy tour, the classical music ensemble from Poland spins out an entertaining concert, featuring original compositions, and well-known classical pieces.

On the cast are four classically trained musicians — Filip Jaślar (violin), Michał Sikorski (violin), Paweł Kowaluk (viola) and Bolesław (Bolek) Błaszczyk (cello). New to classical music? No worries the group will also be treating the audience to some good old pop hits to make the show all the more interesting and lively.

The MozART Group's Classical Therapy Tour runs on April 22, 2023, at Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981. Tickets are priced from $52.

The Butterfly Lovers

PHOTO: The Butterfly Lovers

After its world premiere in Australia last year, the creative team and lead cast members behind Wild Rice and Victorian Opera's ground-breaking The Butterfly Lovers reunite for the Asian premiere in Singapore in May.

Showing at the Victoria Theatre, this marks the first time this classic Chinese folktale is told as an original English-language opera. The collaborative international work sees the visionary direction of Ivan Heng, a sensational new score by Australian composer Richard Mills, and a soul-stirring libretto by Singaporean playwright Joel Tan.

The story follows Zhu Yingtai, who disguises herself as a man to pursue higher education, and meets the bookish Liang Shanbo in school. When friendship deepens to love, tragedy beckons with Yingtai being called home to wed a wealthy suitor.

The Butterfly Lovers runs May 3 to 6, 2023, at Victoria Theatre, 11 Empress Pl, #01-02, Singapore 179558. Tickets are priced from $50.

Singapore International Festival of Arts 2023

Returning May 19 to June 4, 2023, the Singapore International Festival of Arts 2023 (SIFA 2023) continues its focus on what 'performance' can encompass in the physical and online space with The Anatomy of Performance - Some People.

Organised by Arts House Limited and commissioned by the National Arts Council, SIFA 2023 will treat festival goers to four newly commissioned productions and international presentations, while retaining its digital presence with a new series of writing and animated art.

Amongst the inter-disciplinary works are Abyss, a dance showcase by the 99 Art Company (Korea), We Will Slam You With Our Wings by Joanna Dudley (Australia), and POMPEll, a multi-media theatre performance inspired by the sudden destruction and rediscovery of the city of Pompeii.

Singapore International Festival of Arts 2023 runs from May 19 to June 4, 2023, at various locations throughout Singapore. For more information & tickets please visit the website.

Doubt: A Parable (June 2 - 18, 2023)

PHOTO: Doubt: A Parable

Need something thought provoking and full of drama? Take a trip back to The Bronx in the fall of 1964 in Doubt: A Parable.

Twelve year old Donald is the first ever Black student at St Nicholas Church School. When the popular parish priest Father Flynn takes Donald under his wing, the imperious school principal Sister Aloysius is mistrustful of his intentions.

As accusations and confrontations escalate, naïve young Sister James finds herself caught in the crossfire, and the scandal takes on a whole new dimension when the boy's mother steps into the fray.

With conflict of conviction, credibility, and culture all wrapped into one, the powerful and shattering play gets its audience to reflect on our supposed morals, question our faith, and dares us to doubt our long-held beliefs.

Doubt: A Parable runs from June 2 to 18, 2023, at Singtel Waterfront Theatre, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 8 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039802. Tickets to be released.

This article was first published in City Nomads.