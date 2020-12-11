Updated Mercedes-Benz E-Class officially debuts in Singapore

The latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been officially launched in Singapore.

Globally, the sedan is the best-selling model in the brand’s history.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is currently available as the E200. Three variants – Avantgarde, Exclusive, and AMG Line – are offered, with prices starting from $271,888 with COE.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Styling Tweaks

PHOTO: Mercedes

Up front, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class has new LED headlights as standard, with Multibeam LED lights as an available option.

Avantgarde and AMG Line variants will have bonnets with powerdomes. All variants feature updated grille and front bumper designs as well. Meanwhile, the car’s rear end has been totally reworked, and features a new boot lid, bumper and tail-lights.

A trio of new paint hues – graphite grey metallic, mojave silver and high-yech silver – are now also available for the new E-Class.

PHOTO: Mercedes

Interior Updates

The latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class offers new colour combinations for the various trim levels. More importantly, the car’s convenience, connectivity and safety functions have been enhanced as well.

The latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system, for instance, has adaptive driver’s seat adjustment. It automatically adjusts the seat and steering wheel based on the inputted height. After this, the driver only needs to make minor adjustments.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets new steering wheels as well. When driving in semi-autonomous mode, the steering wheels’ new capacitive touch sensors inform the assistance systems that the driver has his or her hands on the wheel.

Previously, the systems could only detect the driver’s hands on the wheel if there were slight movements to the steering wheel.

PHOTO: Mercedes

New available driving assistance systems include Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Distance Assist Distronic and Active Blind Spot Assist.

Apart from detecting vehicles in the blind spot, the latter can also warn passengers visually in the exterior mirror if vehicles or bicycles are approaching from behind.

If the driver tries to open his door, an additional audible warning will sound, while the ambient lighting on the door will flash red.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class has an improved Active Parking Assist with Parktronic system. This function now lets the new E-Class recognise and use parking spaces only marked as areas on larger sites.

When reversing out of a space, the system not only warns the driver of traffic behind the car – it can also apply the brakes. In addition, the images from the 360-degree camera are now more realistic, too.

PHOTO: Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Drivetrain & performance

The Mercedes-Benz E200 has a turbocharged 2-litre 4-cylinder engine that produces 194hp (145kW, 197PS) and 320Nm. This powerplant is paired to Merc’s 9-speed automatic gearbox.

It does zero to 100km/h in 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 240km/h. Mercedes claims a combined fuel consumption of 12.7km/L.

Variants and Pricing

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 is available in three variants from official agent Cycle & Carriage Industries.

Avantgarde – $271,888

Exclusive – $280,888

AMG Line – $290,888

All prices are inclusive of COE and $10k VES surcharge. Figures are correct at time of writing.

PHOTO: Mercedes

