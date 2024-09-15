Updated Skoda Kamiq arrives in Singapore

Skoda Singapore has launched the updated Kamiq here in Singapore.

Top story for the updated crossover is that it now comes here equipped with a 114bhp 1.0-litre engine, allowing it to duck under the criteria to be registered here with a Cat A COE. Generating a total of 200Nm of torque, this engine will see the crossover completing the century sprint in 10.2 seconds.

Don't think that you're going to be shortchanged when it comes to power, however, as this unit comes loaded with tech including variable control of the intake and exhaust valves, a 350bar fuel injection system, and even comes paired to a variable geometry turbocharger. And it comes paired to the firm's seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

All this comes under a revised body that features a redesigned front grille (now more upright than before), redesigned head lights (that make use of a slimmer upper element), and redesigned taillights (which now come complete with animated indicators and new L-shaped light graphics).

This new body is available here in a total of five colours: Phoenix Orange, Moon White, Graphite Grey, Magic Black, and Race Blue.

In the cabin, the Skoda Kamiq arrives here in Singapore with the 'Lodge' selection which sees the use of copper-coloured trim and the deployment of ambient lighting that can switch from white to red as standard. Also present here is a leather multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters, and seats upholstered in black fabric/Suedia.

Users will also find an 8.25-inch infotainment screen (equipped with wireless Smartlink for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) in this cabin alongside classic Skoda touches including an umbrella holder in the driver's door and a tyre thread depth gauge in the fuel filler cap (which is now made from recycled plastic).

Car model Price as of press time (including COE) Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI Selection $165,900

