Audi Singapore to sell cars direct-to-consumer online by end of 2024

Audi Singapore will sell cars directly to consumers online and at their new showroom by the end of the year.

By the end of this year, the Audi House of Progress Singapore will open its doors in a new location at Cross Street Exchange within the Central Business District (CBD). This new showroom will be Audi's dedicated lifestyle destination and the new home for the brand in Singapore.

The House of Progress will give visitors opportunities to test drive, experience, and purchase current and future Audi models. It will also feature a dining experience and be able to house product launches, partner and customer events, and exclusive gatherings.

Audi Singapore will also be debuting a new online retail platform around November with an end-to-end car purchase channel for customers, including customisation and configuration of new cars.

Customers can also make direct enquiries about stock availability, finance, insurance, and trade-in features. The Audi Q4 e-tron electric SUV will be the first model available for sale on the platform, with additional models to be progressively added down the line.

The current showroom at Alexandra Road, operated by Premium Automobiles, will no longer sell Audi cars once its stock runs out, handing over sales of new Audi cars to Audi Singapore itself.

Premium Automobiles has been the authorised dealer for Audi since 1999. However, the agent will continue to provide all aftersales support and pre-delivery inspection services for Audi.

The fate of the Audi Approved Plus certified pre-owned car programme is also still under discussion, with an Audi spokesperson sharing that it may be brought under Audi Singapore's purview further down the line after the opening of the Audi House of Progress Singapore.

Audi Singapore will expand its product range in the coming months with new models like the Audi Q6 e-tron set to arrive in Singapore.

In the meantime, Audi Singapore is holding roadshows at several shopping malls to build up the hype before the House of Progress opens later this year.

[[nid:699806]]

This article was first published in Motorist.