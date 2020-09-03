Using a disposable mask? Here's why you should throw your mask away properly

Having to wear a mask has become a part of everyday life here in Singapore and most of the world.

And sure we wish it could be like before, where we didn't need to wear one, but that's not going to happen for a while.

When it comes to masks, there are both the reusable ones and the disposable ones. For the former, we all know what to do after wearing them: wash them well and air them to dry before using them again.

But what about the disposable, surgical ones?

We know they are for one-time use and should be disposed after being worn. But have we been disposing of them properly?

Infecting others with used masks

While our masks act as a protective gear against coronavirus droplets while worn, they can become a hazard if not disposed properly.

Research has shown that the coronavirus can remain for hours in the air and up to days on surfaces. And chances of infection are high when these surfaces are left exposed and we touch it.

Speaking to Today, Dr Wong Chen Seong, a consultant at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, shared that improperly disposed masks could be a potential health concern if people come in contact with it.

"The way that the virus may be transmitted to others in this way is through contact – that is, if others inadvertently touch the soiled mask, and then their own face," Dr Wong explained.

Also speaking to Today, Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases expert at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre, said that an exposed mask also has a "small risk" of transmitting the virus through the air.

Danger to the environment and wildlife

Earlier this year, reports of discarded masks lying about in public areas, drew the ire of Singaporeans. Not only is it considered littering, it also increases the risk of virus transmission and potential harm to wildlife.

This bad behaviour is not just amongst Singaporeans. In July, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported that the United Kingdom Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) had found a gull with its feet entangled in a face mask.

PHOTO: RSPCA

RSPCA's inspector Adam Jones noted that the elastic straps had tightened around the gull's legs and its joints were swollen and sore, an evident sign that the mask had been there for some time.

With wearing of face masks now mandatory, RSPCA believes that "there will be more and more [masks] being irresponsibly discarded and wild animals and birds will become tangled in the elastic straps".

The right way to dispose a used mask

So how can we get rid of our masks in a manner that's safe for both humans and animals?

According to Raffles Health, you should first wash your hands thoroughly before removing your mask.

When taking off your mask, be careful not to touch the front of your mask where exposure to bacteria is deemed the highest. This is so you don't infect yourself with potential bacteria lying on the surface of your mask.

Hold on to both straps at the side and pull the mask over your ears with your thumb and fingers. Holding onto the straps only, throw your mask away into a closed bin.

PHOTO: Raffles Health

Alternatively, fold your mask inwards several times, tie it with the straps and wrap it in tissue paper before disposing of it, as demonstrated by Dr Leong in a Facebook live.

The World Health Organisation also recommends that you should wash your hands with soap and water after disposing of your mask.

To be doubly sure that animals don't get entangled in the straps of your face mask, cut the straps before disposal safely, without touching the mask with your bare hands.

We all play a part in keeping others and our wildlife safe even as we use and dispose of our masks.

