Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day

The coronavirus has been keeping Singaporeans on their toes, with masks and hand sanitisers being swept off shelves.

Everyday staples such as rice, noodles and toilet rolls weren't spared too after people began frantically stockpiling once Singapore went into Dorscon (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) Orange mode.

"Should we be panicking?", and "Is it really not necessary to wear a mask if we're not ill?", are just some questions we have on our minds.

In a recent Facebook live-streaming event organised by the Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group on Feb 9, celebrities, singers and guest speakers were invited to the show to "show appreciation to frontline workers of the novel coronavirus outbreak and to support relief efforts".

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an Infectious Diseases Physician at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, was brought in to answer burning questions about the coronavirus posed by celebrities and the public.

SICK, ELDERLY AND OBESE TO WEAR MASK

Local film director Jack Neo's first question is a question many have about masks: "Should we or should we not wear a mask?

He said: "The government says only to wear when you're sick, but what if someone else is sick and transmits the virus to me?"

Dr Leong emphasised that if you're sick, you'll need to wear a mask. He replied in Mandarin: "The second group of people who will require mask are those over the age of 65, and those who are obese with a Body mass index (BMI) value of over 30, because they are considered to be high-risk individuals.

"For healthy people, if you have extra masks and would like to wear it in public, go ahead. Honestly, the virus can be transmitted to you anytime, but the chances of that happening aren't high", he added.

HOW TO PREVENT TRANSMISSION ON PLANES

Former Singaporean actress and host Sharon Au's question will resonate with the frequent flyers: "Should I wipe down my entire seat?"

Like her, if you have to travel to another city and require to be on the plane for long hours, Dr Leong shared the precautionary steps to keep yourself safe.

"Transmissions could happen through two ways: through breathing in the virus, and through coming in contact with the virus on surfaces.

"So wear a mask, and use alcohol wipes to wipe down the table and armrest. Then, throw away the wipes in a bag to prevent germs from spreading."

About eating on the plane, Dr Leong suggested to "eat quickly", wash or sanitise your hands before and after your meal, then put on your mask again.

"The spread can only happen from three rows in front and behind your seat", so unless an infected person is seated in close proximity, there's no cause for alarm.

SITTING IN TAXI AND PRIVATE HIRE CARS