No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health

PHOTO: Unsplash
Cheow Sue-Ann
The New Paper

More people can be seen out and about wearing surgical masks, whether in MRT trains, at work or at gatherings in public spaces.

Wearing such masks could soon be a part of daily life in Singapore as the Wuhan virus outbreak worsens, even though it offers only limited protection.

Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Health, told The New Paper yesterday that surgical masks should be used by people who are ill, and is not necessary for those who are healthy.

Dr Chia said: "The surgical masks can prevent the passing of virus from a wearer, but when it comes to protecting (a healthy wearer), the masks won't protect from viruses."

PHOTO: gov.sg

Surgical masks are flying off the shelves in Singapore as worries grow over the Wuhan virus. The masks can work on people who are ill as they will capture respiratory droplets, either from sneezing or coughing, and prevent them from reaching others.

Dr Chia said: "Viruses are passed most commonly through contact, such as when someone touches a contaminated door handle and then touches their face. The transmission is often not directly airborne."

The N95 masks that people wore during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak in 2003 is recommended for those trained in the medical profession as only they will know how to use them properly.

When used properly, such masks will make it difficult to breathe in and the general public will not be comfortable using them.

Dr Chia said: "I understand the concern, but as of now, there is no need to buy masks or wear them unless you are ill.

"In fact, wearing masks can give people a false sense of security and cause them to be less aware or careful of their surroundings, and we don't want people to be doing that."

He urged Singaporeans to look at official advisories and get their information from trusted news outlets and reputable sources, including their doctor.

In an updated advisory on masks and mask wearing uploaded on gov.sg yesterday, the Ministry of Health stressed the importance of personal hygiene and urged the public to wash hands with soap, wear a mask if you have a runny nose or cough and to see a doctor if you are unwell.

The public is also advised not to eat raw and undercooked meats or go near live animals, including poultry and birds.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Wuhan virus Health Tips

TRENDING

Healthy people don&#039;t need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Healthy people don't need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Joanne Peh remains in Guangzhou with kids amid Wuhan virus outbreak
Joanne Peh remains in Guangzhou with kids amid Wuhan virus outbreak
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?
What did kung fu legend Bruce Lee really say about karate?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800

SERVICES