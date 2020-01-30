Healthy people don't need to wear surgical masks: Experts

Read also

"Please bear with us and I'm sure you'll see things are being done to ensure your safety at work."

TNP understands the exchange took place last week, when the workers' requests to be allowed to wear masks at work were turned down.

When contacted yesterday, an RWS spokesman said the claims were untrue.

"Since the masks were made available on Jan 24, all team members who feel the need to wear masks can wear masks," he said.

The spokesman would not confirm whether the staff were allowed to wear their own masks at work before last Friday, but added: "RWS stands guided by the Ministry of Health's advisory even before Jan 24."

Healthy people wearing face masks, mainly surgical masks, as a precaution are now a common sight in Singapore, but MOH's advisory notes that this is not necessary.

However, those who are sick with symptoms such as fever, cough or runny nose should wear surgical masks so as not to spread their illnesses to others.

Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Health, told TNP yesterday that employers have no legal right to stop their workers from wearing a mask.