Coronavirus: Turn off air-conditioners and open windows to reduce risk of being infected, say experts

SINGAPORE - On top of washing their hands and disinfecting surfaces, people need to switch off the air-conditioner, turn on the fan and get fresh air to reduce the chances of getting infected by the novel coronavirus.

The reason is that while many unknowns remain about the virus, earlier studies have shown that viruses thrive better in cool, dry climates.

That would make tropical Singapore, with its hot and tropical weather, less conducive for the virus to thrive.

This "good news" for Singapore was delivered on Monday (Feb 10) by the Ministry of Health's (MOH) chief health scientist, Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, at a press conference.

"The likelihood of viral persistence outdoors is lower," he said, as he noted the prevalent use of air-conditioning in Singapore.

Prof Tan was one of eight infectious disease experts in Singapore present at the press conference to brief the media on what is being done to fight the virus, or 2019-nCoV, on both the science and health fronts.

He said plenty of research had been done into how long viruses persist on surfaces following the outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003.

"Most of the studies indicate they don't persist well in hot, humid environments," he added. "Hot and humid meaning over 30 deg C, and with humidity levels of over 80 per cent."

The virus that caused Sars is in the same family as the coronavirus which originated in Wuhan and has spread globally.

The virus is spreading in Singapore, with 45 cases so far.

Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, programme leader of infectious diseases at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School, said: "Air-conditioning is something that can't be helped in Singapore, especially during the hot months.