Vaginal odour during pregnancy: Understanding what's normal and what to do about it

Pregnancy is a time of immense change for a woman's body, both inside and out. While most of these changes are welcome, some can be unexpected and uncomfortable. One such change that can catch many women off guard is the presence of a vaginal odour during pregnancy.

While vaginal odour is common, it can be particularly distressing. Most especially, when it occurs during pregnancy. Women may worry about it being a sign of an underlying health concern.

In this article, we will delve into the topic of vaginal odour during pregnancy. We will also be discussing what is normal, why it happens, and what you can do about it.

What is normal vaginal odour during pregnancy

Vaginal odour during pregnancy is a common issue that many women experience. While it can be concerning, it's important to understand that some changes in vaginal odour are completely normal during pregnancy due to hormonal changes in the body.

The vagina naturally has a distinct odour, which can change throughout the menstrual cycle, pregnancy and menopause. This is because the pH value of the vagina shifts in response to hormonal changes.

During pregnancy, hormonal changes can cause an increase in vaginal discharge, which can sometimes have a stronger smell than usual.

However, if the odour is particularly strong or accompanied by other symptoms, such as itching or burning, it's important to seek medical advice as this could be a sign of infection.

It's recommended to seek medical advice if you have any concerns about the the smell.

Causes of vaginal odour during pregnancy

It is a common occurrence among expectant mothers. As the hormone levels change in a woman's body during pregnancy, the natural bacteria balance in the vagina can be disrupted, leading to an unpleasant odour.

Additionally, increased vaginal discharge can further exacerbate the problem by providing an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive.

While vaginal odour during pregnancy can be uncomfortable and embarrassing, it is generally not a cause for concern.

How to reduce vaginal odour during pregnancy

Experiencing changes in your body during pregnancy is a normal occurrence, and vaginal odour is no exception. While it may be uncomfortable and embarrassing, it is not uncommon.

It can result from hormonal changes, increased vaginal discharge, or an infection. So, what can you do to reduce the odour?

Wear cotton underwear

Avoid synthetic materials as they do not allow the skin to breathe. This can lead to an increase in moisture, which can lead to bacterial growth and odour.

Practice good hygiene

Clean the vaginal area regularly with mild soap and water, and avoid using harsh soaps, perfumes, or douches, which can disrupt the natural balance of bacteria in the vagina.

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water can help dilute vaginal secretions, reducing odour.

Avoid tight clothing

Tight clothing, such as jeans or leggings, can cause sweat and moisture to accumulate, leading to odour.

Consult your healthcare provider

If you experience itching, pain, or an unusual discharge along with odour, it may be a sign of an infection that requires medical attention.

Can you use perfumes and feminine wash during pregnancy

It is a natural occurrence that can be attributed to hormonal changes, increased vaginal discharge and the body's response to pregnancy-related bacteria.

However, some women may feel self-conscious about the natural odour and may turn to vaginal deodorants or feminine washes to mask it.

It is important to note that the use of such products during pregnancy has not been extensively researched and some of them may contain chemicals that could potentially harm the developing foetus.

It is recommended that pregnant women avoid using vaginal deodorants or feminine washes unless prescribed by a healthcare professional.

Instead, maintaining good hygiene practices can help minimise any discomfort.

If there are any concerns about the odour or any other symptoms, it is best to consult a healthcare provider for advice.

When to talk to your doctor about vaginal odour during pregnancy

It is essential to know when to talk to your doctor about the smell to ensure that you and your baby are healthy.

If you notice any unusual smells, discharge or itching, or pain in the vaginal area, it is necessary to seek medical attention.

Additionally, if the smell is accompanied by symptoms such as fever, chills or abdominal pain, it is vital to contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Remember, your body is changing rapidly during pregnancy, and staying on top of your vaginal health is crucial for your overall well-being.

In conclusion, experiencing vaginal odour during pregnancy is common and normal as hormonal changes and the increase in cervical mucus can cause an imbalance in the vaginal flora.

Women should be comfortable discussing any concerns they have with their healthcare provider in order to maintain their overall health and well-being during pregnancy.

