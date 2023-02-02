Valentine's Day 2023: 8 affordable staycation hotels from $118

Valentine’s day is a controversial topic. Most people fall into one of two camps — those who think it’s a meaningless non-event exploited by businesses to earn money, and those who feel pressured to pull out all the stops and blow their partner’s mind on the of Feb 14.

It seems that many people fall into that second group. The National Retail Federation in the US forecasts that consumers will spend $25.9 billion this Valentine’s Day, up from $23.9 billion in 2022.

Whether or not you believe in the magic of Valentine’s Day, you might be thinking of rekindling the flame after a dreadful pandemic. After all, lockdown makes the heart grow fonder, right?

The good news is, you don’t have to spend a bomb. If you’re just looking for a quick staycation and don’t have the time or money to plan an overseas trip, we’re here to save your relationship with our list of affordable, cool, and cosy hotels perfect for couples.

Rates fluctuate, but for the purpose of this article we’re looking at a one-night stay on the Feb 14 itself.

Here are 8 stylish reasonably-priced joints where you can organise a staycation from just $118.

1. Great Madras (from $118 on Agoda)

The Great Madras is a good option if you’re a fan of the slightly grungy and backpacker-friendly vibe of Little India and Jalan Besar. Located near Rochor MRT, the hotel is also within walking distance of Bugis, so you’ll have plenty to do if you manage to find time to leave the room.

The 3-star boutique hotel has a hipsterish modern feel. Rooms are tastefully decorated with plants, patterned wallpaper and interesting tiling choices, so you won’t have to worry about the place feeling like a business hotel. The hotel also has a pool, a bistro, and its very own in-house barber. If your date abhors anything mainstream, this place will tickle his/her inner hipster.

A night in The Good Room costs $118. All the other rooms are sold out, so book soon to avoid disappointment.

28, 30 & 32 Madras Street, Singapore 208422, +65 6914 1515

Visit The Great Madras’ website here.

2. Hotel Nuve Urbane (from $134 on Agoda)V

Forget about Marina Bay Sands. If you want to swim in a nice rooftop pool, save money by heading to Hotel Nuve Urbane instead. This hotel in the Lavender area, not far from Jalan Besar, has a pool on the fifth floor that offers nice views of the neighbourhood. You’ll need to book a 1-hour slot for your swim.

The rooms are pretty basic but nicely decorated in a black and white colonial style. You also have the option of renting (for $5) a galaxy laser projector that’ll turn your room into a sea of stars.

The cheapest Deluxe Queen Room currently costs $134 on Valentine’s Day and has a balcony.

3 King George’s Avenue, Singapore 208582, +65 6372 5299

Visit Hotel Nuve Urbane’s website here.

3. Hotel G (from $144 on Agoda)

Booking a hotel room is a less eco-friendly option than organising a staycation at home, but Hotel G helps you assuage some of that guilt with eco-friendly amenities like toothbrush and toothpaste in recyclable packaging and drinking water in eco-friendly boxes (although, to be fair, you can just request for these to be omitted before check-in).

The accommodation is decorated like a cool couple’s bedroom for a homely yet elegant feel. You can order room service from 25 Degrees Burger, Wine and Liquor Bar, which is located within the hotel. Sunshine Plaza is just across the road, and you’re also a short walk from the Prinsep Street and Selegie Road stretch, in case one of you wants to sneak out to a LAN shop in the middle of the night.

The Good Room with Queen Bed costs $144 on Valentine’s Day and includes free access to the fitness centre.

20 Middle Road, Singapore 188980, +65 6809 7988

Visit Hotel G’s website here.

4. Hotel Yan (from $151 on Agoda)

Hotel Yan is one of the most fashionable options you’ll find within this price range thanks to its sumptuous interior design. The common areas and rooms are decked out in a very trendy industrial chic style featuring lots of wood and iron. The rooms enjoy great views thanks to their full-length windows.

Located 5 minutes’ walk from Lavender MRT, the hotel is within walking distance of the Arab Street and Haji Lane area, which ups its hipster quotient even more.

The Premium Double Room costs $151 and has full-length windows and a balcony.

162 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 208681, +65 6805 1955

Visit Hotel Yan’s website here.

5. Furama Riverfront (from $175 on Agoda)

Prefer a larger establishment, or are all the boutique hotels fully booked? Then Furama Riverfront is here to save the day. The business hotel, located on the other side of the Singapore River, might not be as trendy as the other options here, but it does have the advantage of a long list of amenities that you and your beloved can use the hell out of on your one day there.

These include an outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, gym, waterfall lounge, and indoor golf club. They also have childcare services, a nursery room, and a kids’ play area, in case you didn’t find anyone willing to babysit.

$175 will get you a Studio Queen Room as well as free access to the fitness centre.

405 Havelock Road, Singapore 169633, +65 6333 8898

Visit Furama Riverfront’s website here.

6. Lyf Funan (from $214)

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cl4wei3Mcc-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Instead of checking into a hotel, you might want to consider spending your romantic staycation at a co-living space like Lyf Funan. There’s a shared kitchen and shared lounge with a TV, which will give you ample opportunities to mingle with others if you’re the social kind of couple (or a single person hoping that this will be your last Valentine’s Day alone).

Lyf Funan is located across the road from Fort Canning Park and right next door to Funan Shopping Mall, which is ideal if you want to either take a romantic walk or, uh, shop for electronics on Valentine’s Day.

The One Of a Kind studio apartment will set you back $214, and includes use of a kitchenette and shared bathroom. It’s the only room available on the 14th of February, so don’t miss it.

67 Hill Street Singapore 179370, +65 6970 2288

Visit Lyf Funan’s website here.

7. Lloyd’s Inn (from $237)

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiKWwBQjI_o/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

If you’re looking for a hotel that’ll make you feel like you’ve left Singapore, Lloyd’s Inn is a good contender thanks to its site nestled in greenery on a rather secluded road. That doesn’t mean it’s in an ulu location, however, as it’s actually very near Killiney Road and Somerset MRT.

The property looks more like a giant house than a hotel, so with some imagination you can lead yourself to believe that you’re somewhere in Malaysia, or at least in a local good class bungalow. Rooms are clean and minimalist, with lots of whites and wood. There’s also a rooftop bar and a lushly decorated dipping pool on the property’s grounds.

A night in the Standard Room will cost you $237, and includes breakfast for two and a 10per cent discount on the a-la-carte menu at Artisan Boulangerie Co..

2 Lloyd Road, Singapore 239091, +65 6737 7309 Visit Lloyd’s Inn’s website here.

8. Wanderlust, The Unlimited Collection by Oakwood (from $267)

Located in a 1920s art deco style building a stone’s throw from Jalan Besar MRT, Wanderlust is a good option if your date prefers visiting museums over shopping malls, or just likes the retro vibe à la Tiong Bahru.

Despite its vintage exterior, rooms at the boutique hotel are surprisingly sleek and modern. Facilities include a dipping pool and a modern mama shop where you can buy artisanal gifts. There’s no in-house restaurant, but you can explore the many eateries at Jalan Besar or walk to nearby Little India in minutes.

A night in the Deluxe Room costs $267.

2 Dickson Road, Singapore 209494, +65 6396 3322 Visit Wanderlust’s website here.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.