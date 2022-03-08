6 themed staycations to level up your next short holiday

Staycations are at the top of the list for many Singaporeans looking for a brief respite from working from home, especially those who aren't about to jet off on a plane just yet.

If you're looking for something beyond the usual stay, though, these hotels have churned out themed staycations, with everything from Hello Kitty to augmented reality (AR) space-themed hotel stay.

PHOTO: Grand Park Orchard

A collab with the Singapore Tourism Board, the newly reopened Grand Park City Hall is welcoming guests back with its first-ever augmented reality staycation.

Jet into space with a Grand Park City Hall-exclusive mobile application, which offers an interactive, space-themed gaming experience. Put on your virtual space suits and complete an array of astronaut missions, from mining resources on other planets to creating your own galaxy.

Guests who book rooms under "A Space Odyssey" from now till June 30 will enjoy multiple perks, and families who book rooms with this promotion will also be able to redeem 20 per cent discount on a specially created three-course Galaxy Kid's Menu (available to children 12 years old and under).

Visit Grand Park City Hall's website to book your stay or for more information.

'Stay Wild' at Equarius Hotel or Hotel Michael

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

The characters of Dreamworks Animations' Madagascar will be bidding farewell to Universal Studios Singapore this March, and the theme park is celebrating with a special fiesta called One Last Boogie! with promotional-priced tickets as well as retail and F&B vouchers.

And if a day spent partying with the lovable characters isn't enough for you (or the kids), you can book the 2D1N Stay Wild! staycation package. You'll get to spend the night in the deluxe room of either Equarius Hotel or Hotel Michael, which comes with one-day tickets to Universal Studios Singapore for two adults.

Get up close for a picture (6R Digiphoto) with your favourite Madagascar characters (6R Digiphoto) as well as bring home limited-edition merchandise for two. The package also includes retail and F&B vouchers to be used at Universal Studios Singapore (minimum spend of $25).

From $475++. Visit Resorts World Sentosa's website to book your stay or for more information.

A local-themed package at Sofitel Singapore City Centre

PHOTO: Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Grab your special other or a girlfriend and get ready to dive into the heritage of the culture-rich Tanjong Pagar neighbourhood with Sofitel Singapore City Centre's "Discover Tanjong Pagar - Cultural Getaway".

The specially curated locally-themed package celebrates Singapore's beautiful tapestry of art and culture with artworks by local artists, and you can talk a nostalgic walk through a self-guided walking mural trail around Tanjong Pagar.

Apart from a two-day-one-night stay in a luxury stay as well as a hearty breakfast, there'll also be a locally-inspired welcome drink and amenities, alongside exclusive merchandise, like illustrated postcards, hand-drawn maps and a limited-edition tote bag by renowned local artists Yip Yew Chong and William Sim.

Special perks and discounts await at selected local eateries and boutiques who've partnered the hotel, including Yixing Xuan Tea House (for tea tasting and workshops), Beng Who Cooks, The Kueh Kakis and Mane of Man Barbershop.

From $350++ (weekdays) for two adults. Visit Sofitel Singapore City Centre's website to book your stay or for more information.

A Hello Kitty stay at Fairmont Singapore

PHOTO: Fairmont Singapore

Fans of Hello Kitty, pack your bags for Fairmont Singapore's new staycation package, which is centred around the iconic cartoon cat. Your experience starts at the hotel lobby, where you'll be greeted by a larger-than-life Hello Kitty figurine - just fab for photo ops.

Check into your room and you'll also find limited-edition collectables that star Hello Kitty as well as her BFF Dear Daniel, including a towel, cushion, bowl, mug, disposable masks, a drawstring bag, and cookies.

Those with kids in tow can get an extra bed at no cost (for children under 12), as well as breakfast for two adults and up to two children. You'll also be able to access the outdoor swimming pools, the fitness centre and spa facilities like the jacuzzi, steam room, sauna, and hot and cold plunge pools.

And if you can't get enough of the adorable feline, then go for the Hello Kitty-themed afternoon tea set by hotel bar Anti:Dote.

Think Hello Kitty or Dear Daniel beverages to the prettiest choux pastries, macarons and cakes topped with ultra-cute Hello Kitty motifs. From $72++ per person. Read here for all the details.

The Hello Kitty Staycation Package starts from $418++, valid for stays from March 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022. Visit its website to book your stay.

'Shopaholic Staycation' at Fairmont Singapore

PHOTO: Fairmont Singapore

Apart from food and staycations, here's another of our favourite pastimes: Shopping.

Fairmont Singapore is offering not just a luxurious staycay, but $100 worth of eCapitaVouchers shopping vouchers to treat yourself. The vouchers are valid for 12 months and can be used at participating brands at any CapitaLand mall.

And when you're done with your spree, you can head back to the hotel where you'll have access to its pool with city views, fitness and spa facilities. The stay also comes with breakfast for two adults and up to two children, with an extra bed for kids.

From 340++ per night in the Fairmont Room. Available for bookings and stays from now till June 30, 2022. Visit Fairmont Singapore's website to book your stay or for more information.

'Urban jungle' staycation at Pan Pacific Singapore

PHOTO: Pan Pacific Singapore

Little people with an appetite for adventure will love this one. Pan Pacific Singapore has partnered with indoor playground Kiztopia to roll out two 76 sqm Urban Jungle Suites with a separate main bedroom for parents.

And for the kids - a jungle-themed room that's kitted out with an inflatable rocking hippo, a teepee and a treehouse bunk bed that sleeps two children.

You'll also get tickets for three hours' access to Kiztopia, an Urban Jungle Survival Pack, and kids' bath toys for a fun soak in the tub. You can also enjoy daily breakfast and access to the exclusive Pacific Club lounge for all-day refreshments and afternoon tea.

Also located in the hotel is the Urban Jungle Village, a new children's play area where they can go wild with animal-themed slides, a treehouse above a virtual pond, a safari trail, teepees, a Forest library and even a Cave Climber to hone their strength, balance and motor skills.

From $820++ per night for two adults and two children. Opening hours for the Urban Jungle Village are from 10am to 6pm daily, for children staying in the hotel, and parent supervision is required. Visit Pan Pacific Singapore's website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.