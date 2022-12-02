Vegan food for the soul: This home-based cafe in Newton is offering a $68 farm-to-table omakase experience

Farm-to-table dining has a certain aura about it and ditto for omakase or private dining.

But what do you get when you combine all three? The Breakfast Club, of course.

Jacinda Yee, 34, opened this home-based cafe at her apartment at 426 Clemenceau Ave North and it must be quite the dining experience.

Oh, before we move on any further, did we mention that the food is all vegan? You won't find mock meat or fish in this cafe.

On Thursday (Dec 1), TikTok user Lavinia Tang posted a video of her enjoying time at The Breakfast Club.

The 26-second clip has garnered over 33,000 views at the time of writing.

https://www.tiktok.com/@laviniatang/video/7171805314323401985?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7171805314323401985

Things got off on the right foot when the 'doorman' welcoming Lavinia into The Breakfast Club happened to be a cat named Kiki.

If you're not so into cats, you might want to keep this in mind when considering a meal here. But from the video, Kiki looked docile and rather friendly.

It's clear that The Breakfast Club is not simply about showcasing unique local produce.

Apart from Kiki working magic on diners, Lavinia noted how cosy and luscious the setting was.

She had no complaints about the food too. To be fair, at $68 per person, there probably shouldn't be too many hiccups with regard to the meal.

"Vegan food reimagined, I love how much vibrancy and personality the food had," she wrote.

The Breakfast Club's mission is to "create delish AF, veganised comfort food" made with organic, natural and wholesome ingredients.

That means no refined sugar or MSG.

There is also no menu and the chef decides what dishes to serve based on the availability of seasonal ingredients and inspiration.

But there is, however, a general structure to your meal so you can expect an appetiser, main, sides and dessert.

This will be served with caffeine-free healing tea.

In the comments section though, a few netizens were more bothered on finding out if such a business is legal in Singapore.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Laviniatang

Now that that's all cleared up, who's up for some vegan food for the soul?

You can book a vegan omakase private dining session here.

ALSO READ: I didn't expect to go viral, says man who sells lattes from his Pasir Ris HDB flat window

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.