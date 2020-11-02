Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak

One can get many things from vending machines in Singapore these days, and now, even nasi lemak.

Boon Lay Power nasi lemak, to be exact.

The humble dish is what many consider to be comfort food, never mind its origins.

If the queues for Ponggol Nasi Lemak are any gauge, Singaporeans love the basic combination of coconut rice, fried ikan bills and peanuts, egg, and the addictive sweet sambal. Fried ikan kuning or chicken wing optional (or quintessential, depending on who you ask).

Many may not know that Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak already offers island-wide delivery services (till 1.45am). But if you're not willing to pay the hefty $5 (within Jurong area) or $10 (outside Jurong) delivery fee, their vending machines are one other convenient option available to you.

Launched last month, lucky are the ones who currently get to enjoy it at Heartbeat Bedok Level 5, the ground floor of International Plaza (near Tanjong Pagar MRT) and on Level 9 of Mediacorp building, which is for staff only.

There's even a heating station with a microwave right next to the massive box. There, you can give your food packages a zap, as the meals are kept frozen.

Here's what you'd expect to receive:

But it's not just nasi lemak (with fish or chicken) that's available, here's what else is on offer:

Nasi Lemak Ikan

Nasi Lemak Ayam

Nasi Putih with Lemak Siput Sedut (white rice with sea snails in coconut gravy)

Nasi Putih with Rendang Daging (white rice with beef rendang)

Nasi Putih with Ayam Masak Merah (white rice with chicken in red curry)

Nasi Putih with Sambal Sotong

Nasi Putih with Sambal Udang

No need to be green-eyed though. The eatery says they'll soon be launching another 17 vending machines by June this year.

ALSO READ: Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff for healthcare workers and other deals this week

candiecai@asiaone.com