Oops! Vetements selling shirt with iron scorch mark for over $1,000

Swiss luxury fashion brand Vetements has released a shirt that'll probably spark discussions at your next gathering — a 750 EUR (S$1,119) 'burnt' shirt.

Adorned with an iron scorch mark on its chest pocket, the men's shirt is made in Portugal with 100 per cent cotton.

In addition to its official retailer ssense, the shirt is also available on various other e-commerce platforms including Farfetch ($1,206) and Cettire ($905).

A check by AsiaOne on the websites showed that limited pieces are left, with several sizes already sold out.

The launch of the shirt drew attention from netizens, many taking to the designer brand's Instagram account to express their amusement.

"I have designed this quite a lot of times while getting ready in a hurry," one wrote.

Another chimed in: "Oh no, I had a few pieces like this and got rid of them. Should've kept them."

They also pointed out the shirt's similarity to other brands' products — most notably French designer brand Maison Margiela's 'Iron Burn' White Ribbed Wife Beater Tank Top — a plain white tank top that featured an iron scorch mark.

It was released in 2007 as part of the year's Spring/Summer collection, and was sold for US$525.

Vetements is a Zurich-based luxury fashion brand founded in 2014 by brothers Demna Gvasalia and Guram Gvasalia.

Demna was the creative director at high-end designer label Balenciaga for 10 years, and was known for introducing subversive fashion items, before he stepped down from the role in July 2025.

