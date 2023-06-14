This video tour of a $7.2m Sentosa Cove penthouse gets netizens asking 'can use CDC voucher?'

Luxury living comes with a price, needless to say.

In the context of this three-bedroom penthouse on Sentosa, all you have to do is fork out $7.2 million.

If you happen to be on the lookout for a new crib and have some serious spare change, why not?

This penthouse is located in the exclusive Sentosa Cove area, more specifically the Cape Royale condominium complex.

Last Sunday (June 11), TikTok user Marcusluahsg posted a minute-long clip, providing us with a quick tour of the lavish pad.

Ever experience awkward encounters with neighbours while in the lift?

That will no longer be an issue as this penthouse comes with its own private lift lobby.

Once the doors open, you'd be immediately greeted with a spacious living room.

Warm cove lighting along with a centrepiece chandelier are definitely the eye-catching features in this space.

Now, if that isn't fancy enough, the open balcony is likely to take your breath away.

Not only will you get plenty of sunlight and sea breeze, but this balcony also provides access to a beautiful view of the sea and the nearby marina.

You can also get a similarly breathtaking view of the ocean in the two common rooms and master bedroom.

Basically, this penthouse allows you to experience resort living from the comfort of your own home.

If you have a passion for cooking or enjoy whipping up a meal for the family, you'd be glad to hear that the kitchen is decked out with premium fittings from German manufacturer Miele.

Climb up the stairs and you'd find yourself in the open terrace.

Here's where you'll find the master bedroom, spa pool and the impressive master bathroom.

There's a built-in bathtub so you can be certain that your collection of bath bombs will be put to good use.

Part of the bathroom is the outdoor area fitted with an open sunbed. If that doesn't scream opulence, we don't know what will.

In the comments section, netizens were enquiring about ways to finance a bid for the penthouse, albeit the remarks were made tongue-in-cheek.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Marcusluahsg

One TikTok user continued this trend and asked: "Can use CDC voucher?"

Another netizen pointed to the fact that $7.2 million would be able to get you a Pagani supercar.

Cape Royale has had to bide its time

Last July, 50 units from Cape Royale were launched for sale, nearly 10 years after the project was completed.

The condo's three-bedroom apartments have a median price of $4 million while its four-bedders were going for a median of $5.5 million.

Despite the condo being completed in 2013, real estate developer Ho Bee Land and partner IOI Properties decided against selling the apartment units as housing prices dropped back then.

Prior to this sale, Cape Royale units were being rented out.

