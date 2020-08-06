Video: Walk-through of a jumbo HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio which just sold for $1.03m

Despite the Covid-19 situation, a HDB jumbo flat in Singapore has managed to trade hands at a record $1,030,000, according to a report by 99.co.

The 1,916 sq ft jumbo flat, which was also featured in Home & Decor in 2016, was owned by Dutch-Singaporean couple Pieter Idenburg and Cheryl Chen.

The couple, initially purchased the flat for $850,000 in late 2014, and have had to sell it as they’re relocating to Europe.

Comprising two adjoining three-room HDB flats, it was built in 1980 and has 59 years left on its 99-year lease.

Size aside, its unique interiors have also contributed to its price tag.

There’s no specific theme but bears a casual-meets-luxe feel with an eclectic mix of finishing and patterns, including old-school mosaic flooring in Cheryl’s (she’s an artist) art studio.

Glass sliding doors and full-height windows create a sense of openness.

It is one of the handful of HDB flats to have crossed the $1 million mark.

Just earlier this March, a five-room unit at The Pinnacle@Duxton sold for $1.2 million, despite the escalating pandemic situation. In 2019, a flat at City View @ Boon Keng flat also sold for $1.2 million.

Here’s a look inside the home:

Interior designer: ICIA

Type of home: Two adjoining three-room HDB flat

Location: Ang Mo Kio

This article was first published in Home & Decor.