Villa Copenhagen showcases the best of both traditional and modern Danish design

Design lovers visiting Copenhagen now have a new accommodation option: Villa Copenhagen, a new luxury hotel that occupies the Danish capital’s former Central Post and Telegraph Head Office building.

PHOTO: Andy Lifner

Designed by London-based architecture and interior design practice Universal Design Studio, the former post office’s interiors have been completely transformed to accommodate 391 rooms across five floors while retaining its classical Neo-Baroque exterior that dates back to 1912.

PHOTO: Andy Lifner

At first glance, the interiors may seem decidedly modern but look closer and you’ll notice period details like the grand window surrounds, timber panelling and architraves. All were restored to retain the building’s original character.

PHOTO: Andy Lifner

This nod to the history and context of local architecture, alongside the curated collection of contemporary bespoke furniture from craft-centred European brands, showcases the best of both classic and modern design.

PHOTO: Andy Lifner

Apart from the facade, the interior design was also inspired by the artwork of Danish artist Vilhelm Hammershoi, who lived between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

PHOTO: Andy Lifner

As a tribute to the painter’s understated, elegant style, the design team created a soft colour palette with muted ochres, green-greys and copper tones throughout the rooms.

PHOTO: Andy Lifner

This palette unites the 55 different room types, so although each is subtly varied in design because of the existing interior architecture, they all exude an equal sense of timelessness and calm.

PHOTO: Andy Lifner

On the lower floors, some of the rooms have a 4m-high ceiling with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows, while the upper floors feature limewashed walls, exposed timber beams and expansive views across the Danish capital.

PHOTO: Andy Lifner

Each room is a showcase of European design at its best, featuring original pieces from renowned Danish designers like Finn Juhl, Ole Wanscher, and Nanna Ditzel.

As for their unique layouts, Universal Design Studio curated a selection of classic and contemporary furniture that honour functional, humanist Danish design.

There are also many bespoke creations. The statement opal glass and the brass and bronze lighting fixtures, for instance, were inspired by archived images of the former post office.

PHOTO: Andy Lifner

“Our aim was to create a series of rooms which respond to the historic building while centring on contemporary Danish design, humanness and craft,” says Richard McConkey, associate director and head of hospitality at Universal Design Studio. “Copenhagen’s beautiful quality of light, alongside the feeling of quiet beauty in the work of Hammershoi, became a key reference point in our design process.”

Villa Copenhagen is located at Tietgensgade 35-39, 1704 Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, visit www.villacopenhagen.com.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.