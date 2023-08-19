Vino lovers: Buy wine online in Singapore at these delivery services and stores

Buying wine in Singapore can be likened to navigating a minefield, with a huge variety of labels and vintages. Visiting a bottle shop and spending time figuring out which wine suits the occasion can be intimidating. Luckily, with online shopping, buying wines is as easy as a click away.

What's more, most online wine retailers offer guides and reviews so you'll know exactly what to expect when it arrives at your doorstep. So, save the hassle and skip the queue with some of Singapore's best wine delivery services and store:

Eclectique Wines & Spirits

Serial entrepreneur with a strong passion for the food and beverage, Puneet Agarwal joins hands with Wine Maestro Vincent See, to alleviate the headache of booze shopping though EC Wines & Spirits.

The online store offering island-wide delivery, stocks up on a curated selection of wines and spirits from around the globe so we never run out of options. Noteworthy offerings include the historical Italian Fontanafredda Le Righe Barolo Serralunga d'Alba, the iconic Viu Manent Viu 1 from Chile, and EL IXSIR from Lebanon.

Besides wine, you can also indulge in spirits and beer like their exclusively distributed Lothaire Tourbe Single Malt Whisky from France and Hatozaki Pure Malt Whisky from Japan. As part of an August 2023 promotion, customers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off when purchasing wines in bundles, with the option to mix and match.

Shop EC Wines & Spirits online here. For free islandwide delivery in August 2023, use promo code FREEDELIVERY. City Nomads readers can also avail themselves of an exclusive 15 per cent discount through this link. Not valid with other promotions.

Vin Geek

For all things vino, Vin Geek is a Singaporean-based multifaceted retail-bar-bistro which initially started in French and Italian wine.

However, the brand has since expanded their selection to bring us an array of delicacies from foreign shores like Argentina, Chile and Spain. Vin Geek has reinvented the wine journey through witty yet relatable wine categories like The Big D*ck Energy Collection, or The Plate Mates Collection that taps on feelings and moods of wine drinkers.

At its Wine Bar, the brand also offers a self-service 24-bottle wine dispenser (from $2.50 for 30ml), where customers are free to explore foreign flavours, on their own terms. All you have to do is Choose a wine, scan the QR Code to make a purchase, dispense, let the wine breathe and enjoy.

Can't decide? Vin Geek's website also offers a short survey where they give you some good recommendations based off your answers.

Shop Vin Geek online here, or at its physical retail outlet in Pacific Plaza.

Bottles and Bottles

A homegrown wine and spirits retailer, Bottles & Bottles stocks up a vast, international selection of fine wines since 2004.

Bringing fuss-free quality wines to Singapore's dynamic palate, expect best-sellers from the regions of Australia, China, France, Italy, Sapin and more.

Some exclusive brands they carry include Bodegas Faustino, Bodegas Son Mayol, Joseph Mellot, Marques de Vitoria, Sons of Eden and Taylors Wakefield Wines.

The selections are sourced to emphasise differing characteristics of key wine regions all while remaining affordable and approachable for all kinds of wine enjoyers - from novice to experts!

Shop Bottles and Bottles online here or at their various physical retail outlets.

Pop Up Wine

Run by Singapore-based Australian couple David and Isadora, Pop Up Wine offers more than 200 award-winning wines of unquestionable value.

Many hail from Australia and New Zealand, but you'll be able to see some special finds from France, Italy, Argentina, and the United States.

Pop Up Wine's selections are rated by trusted critics and handpicked by David himself, so even before having your first glass, you know you'll be sipping quality.

Pop Up Wines also has a price matching system, so if you should find a wine cheaper elsewhere in Singapore and you can buy by the bottle and have it delivered the same day, Pop Up Wines will be happy to match the price.

Shop Pop Up Wines online here.

The Straits Wine Company

One of Southeast Asia's leading wine importer, retailer, and distributor, The Straits Wine Company stocks an extensive range of wines from around the world, including exotic regions such as India, Lebanon, Croatia.

Whether you're a beginner or a connoisseur, their online store allows you to explore and discover new wines effortlessly, with information about the wine region, grape variety, tasting notes, and stories about the winemakers.

Shop The Straits Wine Company online here or at its five physical retail outlets in Singapore.

Vinomofo

At Vinomofo, their philosophy is simple - they only sell wines that they love. They believe that good wines have the ability to connect people.

Specialising in the premium and super-premium end of the market, the Vinomofo team scours the globe and taste every single wine before selling it on the site.

This means that you'll only be buying the best wine in the market. And because they source directly from the winemaker, the best price is passed on to you. Some notable picks include the Geoff Merrill Henley Shiraz 2007 and the Chateau Sixtine Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2020.

Shop Vinomofo online here.

Cellarbration

Since its launch in 2012, Cellarbration has pride itself as a one-stop beverage solution that caters to all your liquor needs.

With its large collection of wines, spirits, and beers, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to picking out what to drink next.

Cellarbration's intuitive website lets you sort and narrow down wines by type, country, and varietal, making the shopping process much easier and streamlined.

It is also your go-to beverage solution for all celebratory & corporate needs, whether it's your next house party, corporate event, or personalised wedding packages.

Shop Cellarbration online here.

Underground Wines

The friendly folks at Underground Wines believe that a good drink in Singapore doesn't need to break the bank, and thus they have taken a lot of pride in their simple and honest pricing model.

Delivery comes from a central location, keeping overheads low while being cost efficient as compared to a physical store, allowing them to pass on the savings to you.

By focusing on family owned and run vineyards, they've developed a niche for carrying wines that taste great yet are affordable.

With wines and customers making up the core of the business, Underground Wines is here for all your wine needs, including party planning, glassware rentals, and they frequently do private and corporate tasting sessions, gift orders, and supply weddings too.

Shop Underground Wines online here.

