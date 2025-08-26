Viral Milo plushies make return to supermarkets, including new addition

Earlier in April, Milo Singapore caused crowds to flock to supermarkets with their viral limited-edition plushies.

And if you didn't manage to get your hands on the plushies then, you now have another chance as the Milo Singapore Breaktime Set plushies have made a comeback, the brand announced on Monday (Aug 25).

Milo Singapore said the return is due to the overwhelming response to the initial launch in April and in celebration of the brand's 75th anniversary in Singapore.

In addition to the original three designs featured in the previous launch (Milo Packet, Bun and Pink Gem Biscuit), this release will feature a new friend — the Blue Gem Biscuit.

To get a plushie, all you need to do is purchase five Milo UHT 4x125ml Cluster Promotion Packs.

Each plushie also comes with a foldable two-way bag that can be used as either a duffel or backpack.

As of the time of writing, the Milo Breakfast Party plushies including Kaya Toast and Soft-boiled Eggs have not been announced to return alongside the Milo Singapore Breaktime Set plushies.

According to Milo Singapore, the promotion packs will be available progressively in FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong and Prime supermarkets islandwide, while stocks last.

More information can be found on Milo Singapore's social media platforms.

