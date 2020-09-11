A visual guide to tile patterns and layouts

One tile, so many options.
Running Bond
The standard tile pattern. Classic, traditional and always timeless.PHOTO: The Merry Men Interiors, Three-D Conceptwerke
Horizontal Stack
A contemporary twist to the classic. Works best with slightly shorter tiles. If you don’t want to feel super modern with this layout, stick with organic-looking, “handmade” tiles.PHOTO: Cozyspace, The Interior Lab
Vertical Stack
Lends a modern and really graphic element to a space. Great way to accentuate taller ceilings or to make your room seem taller.PHOTO: Ethereall, Reimage Decor
Vertical Stack Offset
For something visually softer than the vertical stack, offset your tiles slightly. This tile layout also makes things look a little more traditional.PHOTO: Collective Gen, Lunchbox Architect
Vertical Running Bond
A vertical alternative to the classic running bond pattern. Like vertical stack, it can also lengthen the height of your ceilingPHOTO: Fuse Concept, Starry Homestead
Diagonal Running Bond
If you want something a little out there, this tile pattern is it. Tiles run similar to the running bond, but are laid out diagonally.PHOTO: Starry Homestead, Opun
Classic Herringbone
A popular tile pattern that was trendy a couple of years back although it has transcended its hip status to become quite a classic.
Stick with simpler looking tiles. A contrasting grout will make the herringbone pattern pop.PHOTO: Fifth Avenue Interior, Archive Design , Meter Square
Straight Herringbone
A more modern take. Much easier to lay than the standard herringbone pattern. Tiles are set at 90-degree angles to one another.PHOTO: Icon Interior Design, Create/Enjoy
Sideways Herringbone
A refreshing way to enliven the classic herringbone pattern. Tiles are laid in a 45-degree angle, resulting in “arrows” that draw the eye either left or right.PHOTO: The Local Inn.terior, Design 4 Space
Basketweave
Less conventional, but will be lovely for a country style or a more traditional setting. If you want to use it in a modern home, go with simple, neutral-toned tiles.
In this pattern, tiles are laid in alternating grids and look like weaves on a basket.PHOTO: The Decorologist, Caitlin Wilson
