Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq electric cars confirmed for Singapore release in 2024

After sitting on the sidelines and watching while new electric vehicles like the BYD Atto 3 and Kia Niro EV take centrestage, the Volkswagen Group Singapore (VGS) revealed that it has not been napping, and the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq are well on the way to getting a Singaporean launch.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Both the ID.4 and Enyaq made preview appearances at the 2023 Singapore Motorshow, and it's now been confirmed that they will indeed go on sale in Singapore sometime in early 2024.

It's too early to make a definitive statement on prices, given that the EV Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI) discount is set to run out and the volatility of COE prices, but VGS has said that it expects the cars to be priced in the same range as the Volkswagen Tiguan, which as of now in June 2023, is around S$220-250,000 with COE.

Dr Kurt Leitner, managing director of Volkswagen Group Singapore, with the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX. PHOTO: CarBuyer

A VGS staffer that we spoke to noted that demand for the EVs have been high worldwide, and besides the brand waiting to introduce the cars to Singapore at the right time it also had to ensure that there was enough allocation from the factories for Singapore to meet the expected demand.

The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro. PHOTO: CarBuyer

The Volkswagen ID.4, which is kind of the electric compatriot to its Golf hatchback but with a chunkier crossover SUV profile built on the VW Group's new modular MEB platform, will be available in two flavours: The ID.4 Pro and the ID.4 GTX.

Interior of the Volkswagen ID.4. PHOTO: CarBuyer

The base model Volkswagen ID.4 Pro has 204 horsepower, is driven by a single electric motor over the rear wheels, and has a total claimed range of 460km for each full charge of its 77kWh battery. Its 0 to 100km/h acceleration sprint time is rated at a modest 8.5 seconds.

Steering wheel of the ID.4 is the same familiar unit from the VW Golf. PHOTO: CarBuyer

Partnering it is the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, the performance version. You can think of it as the Golf GTI version of the ID.4. The car features all-wheel drive with twin motors, and a total combined power rating of 299 horsepower. It has the same battery capacity as the ID.4 Pro but the total driving range is claimed to be slightly further at 472km.

The small increase is likely due to the car's all-wheel drive being able to keep the car rolling more efficiently. It's quick but not blazingly fast in a straight line, with the 0 to 100km/h sprint accomplished in 6.2 seconds, which is half a second quicker than the Skoda Octavia RS.

The Skoda Enyaq. PHOTO: CarBuyer

Finally, technically part of the Volkswagen Group but totally different in style, is the Skoda Enyaq. This crossover urban SUV could well become the best selling one of the three cars revealed by VGS today, as it boasts a similarly upmarket interior and a very family-friendly layout.

The 204 horsepower electric motor driving the rear wheels is identical in layout and design to the Volkswagen ID.4 Pro, but Skoda is the slightly more affordable family member, and the cabin design is slightly more conservative than the funky styling of the ID.4.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

We were given a short time to take all three models out for a drive at a preview event with the only ones of each example now in Singapore. Initial impressions are that they are genuine, premium EVs that are very comfortable for driving around all day.

Cabin of the Skoda Enyaq. PHOTO: CarBuyer

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX actually feels a lot more powerful when you're behind the wheel than the stats suggest on paper. There's that punchy, instant wave of acceleration that is available to quickly dart ahead. And there's a balanced, sporty suspension setup on the chassis as well.

There are cars that accelerate more violently like the Tesla Model 3 and terrifyingly expensive Audi RS e-Tron GT, but as a modestly sporty crossover SUV EV, the VW ID.4 GTX is in the right zone.

The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro from the rear. PHOTO: CarBuyer

Its lower powered sibling the ID.4 Pro however, is more civil and easier to manage in that its power delivery is smooth and a lot more linear. There's a gradual buildup of speed rather than it all whacking you in the butt with one big kick. Unsurprisingly the Skoda Enyaq, with its identical power output, is very similar.

The back seats of the electric Skoda Enyaq. PHOTO: CarBuyer

Imported into Singapore for previews and promotional activities, the three examples seen here are actually UK-specification models, and Singaporean deliveries will likely have different trim levels. Still, if you have any intentions of purchasing a new electric vehicle in 2024, these guys need to be on your radar.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.