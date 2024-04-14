Volkswagen launches new Tiguan in Singapore

Bolder and bigger in many ways than before — yet also downsized in one significant aspect.

The all-new, third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan has officially landed in Singapore, bringing with it lots of new tech, a generous list of standard features, and the promise of better affordability too, thanks to a powertrain that slots in neatly into Category A COE classification. The SUV was showcased to Volkswagen customers and members of the media on the evening of April 9, 2024 (Tuesday), at a closed-door event held right at Volkswagen Centre Singapore.

But let's return to its looks for a bit first. In line with Volkswagen's evolving design language, the new Tiguan takes quite a significant visual departure from its predecessor.

Its head lights are positioned higher than before, and are now connected by a slim LED-light bar for a more contemporary look. Optional IQ.Light HD Matrix LEDs have also made their way down here from the more-expensive Touareg. These feature 19,200 modules each, which promise to provide better illumination to drivers when on the road.

Size-wise, the Tiguan hasn't changed in most regards — whether it's in terms of width, height, or even its wheelbase, the latter of which remains at a sizable 2,680mm. Where it has grown, however, is in overall length: By a not-insignificant 30mm. Impressively, this has allowed for an exponential increase in its boot space, which now stands at a class-leading 652 litres — or 37 litres more than on the previous car.

Despite its larger dimensions, the car has grown more aerodynamic too, with its drag coefficient dropping from 0.33Cd in the previous generation, to 0.28Cd now.

In line with its notably tweaked exterior, the Tiguan has gotten a significantly upgraded cabin too. A thoroughly redesigned dashboard sees the car benefitting from a generous serving of digitalisation, starting with a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit and a head-up display facing the driver.

Perhaps more significant, however, is the introduction of a free-standing 15-inch infotainment touchscreen — marking the first application of its kind in a Volkswagen ICE-model in Singapore. This unit runs on the firm's latest MIB4 system, which sports a fresh look and a revised tile-based interface.

The final piece of digital real estate in the front is positioned at a point you might not notice at first: Down low, between the driver and front passenger. As part of the Tiguan's redesigned exterior, a new rotary selector — with its own OLED touch display — now forms the heart of the centre console.

By default, this allows occupants to adjust the volume of the car's speakers — but depress the button once, and the display switches to allow for the selection between the car's drive modes. Swiping right on the selector then brings you to a new feature dubbed 'Atmospheres', which offers up a multitude of experience modes that alter the infotainment themes and ambient lighting colours.

With the new selector on the centre console, the car's conventional gear lever has also been replaced by a new steering column shifter, mounted to the right of the steering wheel.

The appearance of the column in the new Tiguan is just as we have seen on Volkswagen's all-electric ID. models, with the brand stating that the feature will become more prominent over time to create extra space up front. Operation should be rather intuitive — swivelling backwards brings you to 'Reverse', while swivelling forwards puts the car into 'Drive'.

On that note of driving, let's return to the Tiguan's sole powertrain at launch.

Built atop of the MQB Evo platform, the car is now offered as a mild hybrid, and is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine mated to a 48V integrated starter-generator. System output stands at 129bhp and 220Nm of torque, meaning that — yes — the Tiguan has returned to Category A COE after more than a decade.

Mated to a seven-speed transmission, Volkswagen claims that this drivetrain gives the Tiguan a 0 to 100km/h timing of 10.6 seconds. Worth noting is that the SUV does not come with the firm's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system, and is driven only by its front wheels instead.

Meanwhile, the efficiency gains provided by mild hybridisation — as well as the car's Active Cylinder Management (allowing for half the cylinders to be deactivated under certain conditions) — give the car a claimed fuel consumption figure 16.9km/L. This also helps the Tiguan land under the neutral VES B banding.

Its promises of added affordability aside, the new Tiguan's other calling card appears to be its generous equipment list. The SUV is being offered in two trim levels in Singapore: The Life, and Life Plus.

Features such as a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone air-conditioning, and an extensive suite of advanced safety aids are delightful — if unsurprising — standards. The latter comprises an extended list of systems, including Park Assist Plus, Side Assist with Rear Traffic Alert and Exit Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

What should be surprising, however, is the fact that massage and ventilated seats for the front row are standard as well. The former offers a total of eight different massage patterns, which can be operated for up to 30 minutes continuously at a go.

Stepping up the Life Plus will add on fancier 20-inch alloys (one size above the standard ones), the aforementioned IQ.Light technology on the car's head and taillights, as well as dynamic turn indicators.

The all-new Volkswagen Tiguan is now available for booking. Prices start at just under $200,000 for the Life trim, inclusive of COE.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.