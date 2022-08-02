Volkswagen Singapore gives away car as prize at Focus On The Family charity golf tournament

After two years of hiatus due to Covid-19, Focus On The Family Singapore resumed its annual Charity Golf event, with Volkswagen Singapore as its Hole-In-One sponsor.

The event was held in support of Focus On The Family Singapore’s work to strengthen the role of the male and female in a traditional marriage and family unit. This year’s iteration of the event saw 124 golfers come together at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

While it was the event’s seventh year, this year’s event marks the first time with Volkswagen Singapore as a Hole-In-One sponsor. Up for grabs was the Touareg R-Line, the company’s flagship SUV.

MP for Marine Parade GRC and Chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Social and Family Development, Mr Seah Kian Peng, was present at the event as guest of honour.

The event successfully raised over $213,000, including individual giving and sale of flights.

The top-spec R-Line variant of the Touareg sees an array of features added, such as Traffic Jam Assist, adjustable air suspension, and all-wheel steering.

Meanwhile Adaptive Cruise Control comes as standard across the range, along with 360 degree camera to assist with the car’s size when navigating Singapore’s tight roads.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Underneath all that you’ll find a three-litre V6 engine with 340hp and 450Nm of torque.

Talking about how they were proud to partner with Focus On The Family for this event, Managing Director of Volkswagen Group Singapore, Mr Ricky Tay shared how the company is “constantly finding ways to support those in need, by giving back to individuals and organisations that have been doing good, and raising awareness about issues important to the community.”

Focus On The Family Singapore is a local Christian charity, and an affiliate of its conservative Christian American parent organisation, Focus On The Family.

ALSO READ: 60 cars showcased in No Time to Die movie will be auctioned off at a Christie's charity auction

This article was first published in CarBuyer.