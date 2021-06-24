Volkswagen unveils extensive upgrades for the new Polo's interior

Volkswagen has announced a technical and visual update for the new

One of the key features is the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, which features digital instruments on an 8.0-inch display. The Digital Cockpit is operated by means of the multifunction steering wheel, which is now fitted as standard.

The Polo Style variant offers more levels of digitalisation. Digital Cockpit Pro, which comes with this trim, features a 10.25-inch display. Using the 'View' button on the multifunction steering wheel, the driver can choose between three graphical options and configure the content displayed.

The Polo's Digital Cockpit Pro features a 10.25-inch display.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

For the Polo Style and Polo R-Line, the Ready 2 Discover Infotainment system comes as standard. The system's We Connect Plus can be extended to include Streaming and Internet, Internet Radio and a Wi-Fi hotspot. All of these features are are projected onto the large touchscreen with proximity sensors.

The two navigation systems, Discover Media and Discover Pro, are available as optional extras. Amongst a host of additional functions, a camera integrated into the windscreen is also connected to the system's Dynamic Road Sign Display function.

The camera relays road signs to the display and digital instruments as real time information, which then make the necessary adjustments.

