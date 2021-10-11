Volvo and 3.1 Phillip Lim unveil new weekend bag made from Nordico

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Volvo Cars and 3.1 Phillip Lim have unveiled the product of their latest collaboration: A weekend bag.

From a carbon-neutral dress made from algae to elevated recycled materials, 3.1 Phillip Lim is well known for pushing the boundaries in sourcing alternative materials to create conscious luxury and effortless style, revolutionising the modern fashion industry.

The bag is made from Volvo's new sustainable material, Nordico, which will also soon be used to upholster the interior of its cars as the firm moves towards removing animal leather from the interiors of its cars by 2030.

PHOTO: Volvo Cars

The new material consists of textiles made from recycled material such as PET bottles, bio-attributed material from sustainable forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from the wine industry.

The bag shares another similarity with Volvo's interiors, also taking its inspiration from the essence of Scandinavian design with its discreet storage, a double strap and a special signature pouch.

An exclusive limited edition run also means the bag is no longer available for purchase, although those that want to get their hands on one can do so through local initiatives such as competitions, charity auctions and giveaways.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.