Volvo Cars collaborating with Fortnite developer to create 'photorealistic' digital interfaces in its electric cars

The collaboration will see Volvo Cars bringing photorealistic visualisation technology into its next generation of electric cars, thanks to the use of Epic Games' Unreal engine in upcoming Volvo cars.

Volvo states that the Unreal engine is widely considered to be the most advanced real-time 3D creation tool, used in various industries, and will now be used by Volvo for developing digital interfaces inside its cars and rendering real-time graphics in the car.

It states that the move will being to its customers impressive, high-quality graphics on its displays. Much sharper renderings, richer colours and brand-new 3D animations are only the first steps as Volvo Cars' developers continue to push the graphic envelope.

Volvo Cars' next-generation infotainment system is also claimed to be more than twice as fast as its predecessor, while graphics generation and processing inside the cabin will be up to 10 times faster.

The first car to contain the new graphics is the new, all-electric flagship model that Volvo Cars will reveal later in 2022.

Volvo Cars is now collaborating with the software company behind Fortnite, Epic Games.The collaboration will see Volvo Cars bringing photorealistic visualisation technology into its next generation of electric cars, thanks to the use of Epic Games' Unreal engine in upcoming Volvo cars.

Volvo states that the Unreal engine is widely considered to be the most advanced real-time 3D creation tool, used in various industries, and will now be used by Volvo for developing digital interfaces inside its cars and rendering real-time graphics in the car.

ALSO READ: Volvo Concept Recharge showcases carmaker's carbon-reduction strategy

It states that the move will being to its customers impressive, high-quality graphics on its displays. Much sharper renderings, richer colours and brand-new 3D animations are only the first steps as Volvo Cars' developers continue to push the graphic envelope.

Volvo Cars' next-generation infotainment system is also claimed to be more than twice as fast as its predecessor, while graphics generation and processing inside the cabin will be up to 10 times faster.The first car to contain the new graphics is the new, all-electric flagship model that Volvo Cars will reveal later in 2022.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.