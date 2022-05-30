Waffles for dinner: Waffletown is back, but it's only open in the evenings for now

When decades-old Waffletown announced that it would be shuttering its restaurant at Balmoral Plaza, fans of the old-school eatery were distraught.

If you were one of them, you'd be thrilled to know that after a year, the popular American-style diner is making a comeback at NEWest, a mall at West Coast Drive.

The eatery will have its official opening on May 31, Waffletown announced in a Facebook post on Friday (May 27).

However, before you rush over to the restaurant to grab some waffles for brunch, take note that on Saturday (May 28), Waffletown announced that it has tweaked its hours and will only be open from 5pm to 9pm "due to a shortage of manpower". It will also be closed on Mondays.

Its new opening hours are in effect until further notice, it said.

"Thank you for your support and sorry for any inconvenience caused," the restaurant added.

Currently, the restaurant is having its soft launch before it fully reopens tomorrow. The menu is limited and Waffletown has warned that "some of your favourite menu items may not be available yet".

Nonetheless, fans of Waffletown are excited that the restaurant is back, and many flocked to the comments section to express their happiness.

Some long-time customers even shared that they've been loyal since the establishment was located at Bukit Timah Plaza.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Others are just plain excited.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Address: NEWest, 1 West Coast Drive, #01-106, Singapore 128020

melissateo@asiaone.com