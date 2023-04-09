Walk with ease: Try these 5 best sandals for pregnancy

As a pregnant mum, your baby bump is showing and that means a lot — weight gain, more water in your body, and swelling. Given these normal, unavoidable physical situations, it's time to set aside your usual footwear and wear something more applicable.

Benefits of wearing sandals during pregnancy

Sandals are genderless, they can be worn by anyone.

But as a woman carrying a baby for nine months (at least), you should have something that sandals totally give you: comfort, style, and femininity all rolled into one. Sandals are extremely the most breathable footwear out there, aside from flip-flops and slippers of course.

Sneakers and rubber shoes are what you need all the time when you are pregnant, especially if you like walking around Singapore.

Wearing them makes you prone to athlete's foot or ingrown toenails. And when you get intense swelling in your feet and it changes in size, it's very painful.

But who would want to have them during pregnancy? Owning a pair of sandals will have the following pros:

Breathable footwear

Comfort

Easy access

Wearable anywhere

Style

Best sandals for pregnancy

It's time to ditch your close, tight shoes and add to your new shoe collection some sandals that have class, sass, and support for your foot!

Whether you are buying sandals to let your toes breathe, to avoid foot infection, or just to support you fashionably and comfortably during pregnancy, be sure to check this list that we made.

We have compiled five of the best sandals for pregnancy that you can find and buy online or here in Singapore.

PUMA Cosy Women's Sandals

Best price

If you are the kind who likes more straps in their sandals, the Cosy Women's Sandals of the popular shoe brand PUMA is the one that should be in your collection.

In times of swollen feet and grappling with balance during pregnancy, mums will fall in love with the slim design and durability of these sandals.

This features a comfortable CMEVA footbed, anti-slip texturing and an upper strap for a secure fit.

Don't break the bank by purchasing your next pair of sandals, this truly has the most reasonable price out there!

Features we love:

Easy and secure fit

Branded footbed for comfort

Anti-slip

Moda Paolo Women Sandals

Best for outdoors

If affordable is what you are looking for, the Moda Paolo Women Sandals should be on your doorstep real quick.

Established decades ago, Moda Paolo is dedicated to offering outstanding quality fashion at an affordable price for all women — regardless of size, shape, and foot condition.

Made with PU leather, the sandals will last in your closet for a very long time because it does not crack or wear down easily.

The overall durability and quality of a pair of sandals from Moda Paolo are quite good and way better compared to most faux leather alternatives in the market. Having sizes US 3 to 10, they can cater to women with larger foot sizes.

They also allow exchanges within 14 days from the date of purchase in case your sandals aren't a great match.

Upon receiving a pair of these, customers left reviews on the seller and product - praising them for their "fast delivery", "comfy", and "sole not too thin."

Features we love:

PU leather material

Slider sandal type

Fast delivery

Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor

Best corkbed

The Madrid Birko-Flor is the original Birkenstock sandals. Basically, it's timeless, iconic, and a classic pair of sandals.

The strap, buckle, and contoured cork footbed are masterfully combined to create the Madrid - a skin-friendly footwear for your pregnancy needs.

In times of swelling, the material of Birkenstock sandals can be reliable. The upper material is made of easy-to-care and hygienic PVC, which is very gentle on the skin, and comfortable while also being very durable.

Combined with the iconic and original anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed of the brand, it is truly durable with extremely good cushioning.

Birkenstock sandals has a reputation for being a person's go-to choice for comfort.

Known to release footwear with contoured cork footbeds made with layers of suede and jute, which conform somewhat to the shape of their wearers' feet — it's amazing how they can do this!

Features we love:

Cork footbed material

Genuine leather insole

A soft, breathable layer of fleece

FitFlop iQushion Women's Sparkle Flip-Flops

Best cushion

FitFlop has always been at the forefront of bringing the trends and current styles that girls love, and even women with a pregnancy journey.

Check out their reputation of stylish footwear made with biomechanical technology for all-day comfort.

At first glance, they might seem to be like your usual flip-flops. Normal, right?

But when you slide your feet into a pair, your feet will grace an iQushion air-foam technology — maternity sandals made with foam pillows at high-pressure spots for non-stop comfort.

By using their iQushion technology, you will feel like you are walking on air because of its cushion.

Basically, it's a breathable pair of sandals for your feet — swollen one or not.

In addition, this sandal also features a low heel and a slip-resistant EVA that will make balancing and walking easy while having a baby bump.

Features we love:

Low heel

iQUSHION technology

Slip-resistant EVA

Skechers Women Cali Breeze 2.0 Foamies Sandals

Best heeled foam

As a brand known for comfort and its great reputation, Skechers does not just cater to the sporty ones.

They also have foamed sandals for pregnant women looking for the most comfortable pair that will make their feet lightweight and carefree.

Meet the Skechers Foamies: Cali Breeze 2.0. A textured, easy-wearing comfort with only a one-inch heel. Meaning, you can stand and stride without pain as you walk through your pregnancy journey.

Its contoured luxe foam footbed feels like you are stepping on a pillow, with the softness of the footbed made with a lightweight flexible material.

For a soft feeling in the sole, the shoe technology of Skechers is definitely made for pregnant women who long for softness as they walk.

Features we love:

Sculpted Foamies EVA lightweight flexible upper

Luxe contoured comfort footbed

Reptile-embossed two-strap sandal with adjustable metal buckles.

Price list: Sandals for pregnancy

Now convinced to buy a new pair of sandals for your pregnancy journey? Here's a compiled price list for your ease and a guide to your sandals shopping.

Note: Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication. However, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

Perks of maternity sandals for pregnancy

Sandals air out easily. If you worry about your feet sweating throughout the day, a pair of sandals are breathable.

Wearing this does not mean you have to wear socks, which adds weight and temperature to your feet.

They handle water well. As sandals are waterproof, whether you have an emergency at the bathroom or an outdoors escape like the beach or poolside, a pair of sandals will not be easily damaged.

Known to be very adjustable, sandals are must-haves for pregnancy. With your foot size increasing during pregnancy, an adjustable sandal will adapt to whatever size you may have.

It is flexible and ready to wear, it doesn't matter how big your foot size increase will be.

Sandals are truly made to handle the outdoors. If you like walking on the streets, staying at parks, or going to the beach, sandals are made to be worn outdoors.

For pregnant women who plan to go to church, these are appropriate because of their silhouette and design made for professional use.

They're lightweight. For someone who loses their balance easily, a lightweight sandal is what you need. Maternity sandals are lighter and simpler to wear for a longer period.

No matter how long you stand indoors or outdoors, you will always feel that you are walking on cloud 9.

Maternity sandals: comfort over style

You can never go wrong with a classic sandal in times of swelling during your pregnancy.

Easy on and off, there's no question that sandals as your next maternity footwear were meant for you and your baby's journey.

When your tummy gets bigger than ever, lacing a shoe should be the least of our concerns. And that makes sandals women the best option of footwear for pregnant mums.

Once you get back home from a long day outside your house, you can just simply slip your sandals right off and kick back. After that, you can now relax in the comfort of your own bed!

Stay on top of the fashion game and reach your dream look but never compromise comfort. WebMD reported that pregnant women are risking the health of their feet to keep up with celebrity trends and that is totally a painful mistake.

70 per cent of pregnant women suffer from foot problems like swollen ankles, swollen feet, and arch and heel pain.

This data means that swollen feet during pregnancy are normal — but you can do something to avoid these from happening.

Pregnancy is already a painful experience, do not add your feet to the list.

In times of baby bumps and swollen feet, keeping a healthy foot and a great posture and balance while walking indoors and outdoors is your top priority.

