Want to invest in a luxury watch? Check out what Zoe Tay, Benjamin Kheng and other celebs are wearing

Much like clothes, watches are an expression of our personal style. Whether you like to keep things cool and chic, or you’d rather go bold than go home, there are many watch designs out there that help to complete your outfit.
And where better to search for stylish inspiration than our celebrity circuit. From Fann Wong to Rebecca Lim, the stylish stars below are also huge fans of timepieces. Check out their faves below!
Zoe Tay in Bulgari Serpenti watch
Zoe Tay‘s striking red Serpenti timepiece by Bulgari is perhaps the most eye-catching detail of her vaccination shot above. What we love about it is its iconic wraparound design which gives the accessory a double life as a watch and bracelet.
Fann Wong wearing Cartier Baignoire watch
Fann Wong showed us how power dressing is done; she looked graceful and sophisticated in a sharp blazer, gold-tone jewellery and an investment-worthy Baignoire watch by Cartier.
Iman Fandi wearing Tag Heuer
A stainless steel watch instantly elevates any outfit, adding style points for the wearer. Case in point: Iman Fandi accessorised her minimalist pilates look with a sleek timepiece by Tag Heuer.
Jeanette Aw wearing Omega
Who says women can only rock small dials? Jeanette Aw proved that a bigger and more masculine-looking timepiece can be equally attractive on a woman’s wrist. Her Omega Moonwatch has three subdials that make it a conversation-starting piece.
Benjamin Kheng wearing Tag Heuer
Looking for a fail-safe timepiece? Benjamin Kheng chose a blue dial Tag Heuer Carrera automatic chronograph watch that can be worn with formal or smart casual outfits.
Rebecca Lim wearing Longines
The Longines PrimaLuna watch on Rebecca Lim features a mesmerising moon and night sky design on its dial, making the timepiece look dreamy and dainty.
Sonia Chew wearing Tag Heuer
Sonia Chew, who’s known to inject a dose of fun to her OOTDs, styled her classic Tag Heuer Aquaracer with an adorable DIY bracelet that reminds us of the friendship bands from the ’90s.
Lawrence Wong wearing Montblanc
For travel lovers out there, the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere (it’s limited to 1,858 pieces!) seen on Lawrence Wong is for you. Not only is it inspired by exploration, the two domed globes on the dial perfectly reflect a modern-day jet-setter’s love for discovering new things across the world.
Rozz wearing Tag Heuer
Designed for sports car enthusiasts and professional drivers, it’s no wonder the Tag Heuer Carrera watch on Rozz is oozing major bold and energetic vibes.
Sheila Sim wearing Zenith
Watches can tell one’s style and personality. According to Sheila Sim, her Zenith Defy Midnight watch above is “bold yet sophisticated, masculine yet feminine”. We love the twinkle of the diamonds on the bezel.
This article was first published in Her World Online.