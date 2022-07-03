Want to look macho and save money at the same time? Consider these cars

Buying a car at a temperamental time like this can be quite a painful experience.

On one hand, we're facing a recession. On the other, our COE prices are off the charts. Then, we also have the problem of rising fuel prices.

For those who require their own vehicles - parents or people who are taking care of the elderly - what can we do to make things a tad easier for our pockets and our lives?

Well, we say get a diesel-powered commercial vehicle that'll not only save you money at the pumps, it's also more economical to run and it'll make you look good behind the wheel.

Here are some vehicles you can consider.

1. Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger is an excellent weapon of choice when it comes to pick-ups.

It's highly popular all over the world and is a good size to ferry people and goods around.

Ford Ranger is an icon of a pick-up that looks cool. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Of course, you have a choice of getting the Ford Ranger Raptor, which is the bigger and more aggressive-looking model, but we reckon the regular Ford Ranger Double Cab is more than adequate on our roads.

You could get a used one today with an annual depreciation of about $20,000. While it's pricey, you'll be able to even out the expenditure from your fuel consumption.

Plus, what can be a better way to look good while driving?

2. Land Rover Defender

Ah yes... the Land Rover Defender.

Given a choice, we would happily take the Defender 90, but if it's space and convenience you need for the family, then the Defender 110 will be an inevitable choice.

The Land Rover Defender 110 still looks great. PHOTO: sgCarMart

It's unfortunately relatively expensive, this car, all due to its iconic boxy shape and long brand history.

However, if you're able to fork out an annual depreciation of about $17,000, then this will be an excellent option you can consider.

As a go-anywhere-do-anything diesel-powered commercial vehicle in Singapore, you cannot get any better than the Land Rover Defender.

3. Mitsubishi Triton

The Mitsubishi Triton L200 is the Japanese carmaker's pride.

Want to explore off-road while looking good? The Mitsubishi Triton is your answer. PHOTO: sgCarMart

Not only is the brand capable of making something sporty like the Lancer Evolution, it's also competent enough to create a pick-up truck that could venture off the road while looking handsome at the same time.

Hence, this pick-up has always been highly popular in Singapore. The modernised version, or the

4. Nissan Navara

The Nissan Navara is another cool option to consider as a diesel-powered commercial pick-up truck here in Singapore.

The Navara is a cool pick-up truck choice. PHOTO: sgCarMart

It was available in Singapore for just a short while via the authorised dealer, so there was a good chance not many people knew of this vehicle, which explains why you don't see a lot of them running on the roads.

However, if this is something that tickles your fancy, you can still have the cool-looking pick-up at an annual depreciation of about $15,000.

5. Ssangyong Actyon Sports

The Korean carmaker has some tricks up its sleeve here as well. The Actyon is one of the most affordable pick-ups in Singapore at the moment.

The Ssangyong Actyon is proof that the Koreans are doing something right and good. PHOTO: sgCarMart

With an asking annual depreciation of as low as $8,000, this diesel-powered vehicle is indeed bang for buck.

Best of all, the ones in the used car market are all in double-cab form, which means it'll be able to serve you and your family very well, for a very long time.

Who says Koreans are only good for their K dramas?

6. Toyota Hilux

Being a Toyota, the ever-popular Hilux is one pick-up that can never go wrong.

As a matter of fact, this vehicle here is priced slightly more expensive because it's arguably indestructible.

It's that one vehicle that can last you for 20 years straight without any issues, major or minor.

The Toyota Hilux is still the number one choice when it comes to pick-up trucks. PHOTO: sgCarMart

That's exactly why there isn't a lot of this vehicle on the used car market at the moment.

Everyone and anyone who has thought about getting a pick-up in Singapore will have the Toyota Hilux as their first choice.

So if you're in the market for one, I say act fast!

