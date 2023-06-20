Wash not wipe: This Instagram account shows you where to find public toilets with bidets

Here's a controversial question: Are you team toilet paper or team bidet?

If you belong to the former group - we need to talk.

But if you happen to be part of the latter group, then you know bidets get the job done. The whole experience is clean and you don't need to worry about things getting messy after you are done pooping.

More often than not, finding a toilet with bidets in Singapore is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

But fret not, toiletswithbidetsg is here to the rescue.

As the handle suggests, this Instagram account features only toilets equipped with bidets in Singapore.

The posts comprise of user-submitted content featuring the location of the toilets with bidets, acting as a handy online guide when one needs to do their business.

Some of the popular local spots featured include Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay MRT, Fort Canning Park and Jewel Changi Airport.

Found a swanky toilet with a bidet? Feel free to DM the profile with a picture, location and details like whether it's a male, female or unisex toilet.

Besides popular spots, their Instagram Story highlights also showcases the toilets on two MRT lines.

The toilets on Downtown Line apparently had all their bidets removed.

While the stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line supposedly have at least one bidet in the male and female toilets.

Run by a woman, the admin was inspired to create the account after seeing a tweet about creating an app for bidets in Singapore.

The admin went the extra mile by creating a detailed map and a list of where you can find toilets with bidets across Singapore.

When asked in a podcast interview on where's the best toilet in Singapore, the admin gave Jewel Changi Airport a shoutout.

Staying true to her cause, one of the highlights feature alternative options in the event you're stuck with just toilet paper. Think along the lines of flushable wet wipes and portable bidets.

Birds of the same feather flock together

You might be surprised to know that netizens were pretty happy with this ingenious Instagram profile.

In a Q&A highlight, netizens expressed their gratitude.

One user mentioned how she tries not to do number two if there is no bidet available, and this account really helped her.

The admin even explained how the bidet toilet seat works when one netizen was confused with the buttons.

In a separate highlight, users also shared what they will do if there's no bidet in the toilet.

