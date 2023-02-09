Expat waxes lyrical about public toilets in Singapore, netizens suggest she visits those at coffee shops

Foreigners often like to shower Singapore's amenities with endless compliments, and it seems like the praise extends into the walls of the loo as well.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (Feb 8), a British expat – who goes by the username salshoult – seemed fascinated with the state of public restrooms in Singapore, comparing them back to the ones in the UK.

"There are many things I love about Singapore, but up there on my list of favourite things are the quality of the public toilets," she said in the 31-second clip which was captioned "Shout out to SG public toilets, I love you".

The woman then elaborated that growing up in the UK, parents would often ask their children if they have used the bathroom before they left the house because "if you got caught short (urgently need to use the bathroom) while you're out, you're screwed".

She then described the restrooms back home as "disgusting" and "stinky".

"But here, I can just leave my house willy-nilly (sloppily), I can go for a pee if I need one, I love it," she said.

She then shouted out the toilets at Ion Orchard, stating that they are "nicer than the ones in my own house".

According to BBC, a report from the London Public Health Committee in 2021 found that 91.3 per cent of respondents felt the capital's public toilet facilities were insufficient.

Coffee shop toilets?

Of course, public restrooms in malls and prominent establishments tend to be cleaner, which got many Singaporeans thinking: What about the toilets at coffee shops?

This was the exact same question that several netizens posed to the woman, with one even advising her not to visit one.

However, the expat remained firm on her stance, saying that coffee shop toilets in Singapore will never be as dirty as the ones in the UK.

Others suggested that she checks out the toilets at Changi Airport, to which she replied that she was "particularly excited" in using them for a quick relief before a flight.

This isn't the first time netizens have taken notice of the quality of toilets at Changi Airport.

Another TikTok user, known as xueyay on the platform, also shared in January that she had held her bladder for three hours during a flight just so she could use the airport toilet.

Maybe this could be a lesson for us all to not take the quality of our public toilets for granted.

Smells 'like garbage'

While this expat may have loved the cleanliness in Singapore, this tourist may not agree.

In a TikTok video posted in November, a tourist, believed to be an OnlyFans creator named Mario, said that "[Singapore] isn't clean, it's dirty as f***".

Mario also claimed that there's "a problem with smells", stating that it "smells terrible everywhere, like garbage".

In a separate TikTok video, the creator also mocked the accent and head movement of a 7-Eleven staff who served him.

The series of videos caught the attention of many Singaporeans, most of whom were irked with his comments and racist behaviour and told him to return to his country.

"If you think you're so great and you're so entitled, please get the f*** out of my country. And if you think Singapore stinks, seems like you stink, your attitude stinks," said one TikTok user in a stitch to the original clip.

