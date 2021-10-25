Water Sally's guide to fun activities at the beaches and how everyone can play a part to combat climate change

Water Sally, the new mascot of PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, has just returned from her overseas studies late last year. One thing she really misses about home is visiting the many sunny beaches where she can go for a swim and build sandcastles with her brother Water Wally.

However, having witnessed water crises around the world, and the effects of climate change including extreme weather and rising sea levels, she's keenly aware of the threats of sea level rise to the beaches and coastal areas. If nothing's done, these areas could be eroded and inundated in time to come.

Hear from Water Sally as she shares her favourite activities at the beaches, and more importantly, why we need to protect our coastlines from the rising seas!

1. Frolicking at East Coast Park

East Coast Park. PHOTO: Shutterstock, AsiaOne/Nabila

"I love visiting East Coast Park during the weekends," the bubbly pink water droplet quips.

She enjoys spreading out a picnic mat under the coconut trees, laying out yummy snacks and indulging in a hearty chat with Water Wally.

And when Water Sally wants to get moving, she plays a few rounds of beach volleyball, hops on a wakeboard for a cable skiing sesh, or rents a bicycle to take in the park's scenery.

As she looks out to the sea, she wondered if anyone else thinks about sea level rise and why it is happening.

"Sea level rise is one of the consequences of climate change. As global temperatures continue to rise, thermal expansion caused by warming oceans and increased melting of land-based ice cause global sea levels to increase," Water Sally explains.

Climate change also results in the increasing occurrence of extreme weather events such as intense rainfall or prolonged dry weather.

By 2100, the sea levels could rise by over one metre due to climate change, according to projections by the Centre for Climate Research Singapore.

As a low-lying city-state, Singapore, especially our coastal areas, is vulnerable to rising sea levels and coastal floods may become more frequent.

When that happens, facilities in East Coast Park, such as the 12.5km park connector network, barbeque pits and seaside eateries may be inaccessible.

"This shows there's a pressing need to address the issue of rising sea levels and plan how we can protect our coastal areas."

2. Enjoying a slower pace of life at Changi Beach Park

Changi Beach Park. PHOTO: Shutterstock, AsiaOne/Nabila

Sometimes, Water Sally and her brother, Water Wally, like to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life and take things slower.

During low tides, the waves recede and reveal a treasure trove of sea creatures such as starfishes, sea urchins, anemones, crabs and sea cucumbers.

The siblings get their feet wet by going on intertidal walks at the park, exploring the rich marine life (without disturbing them, of course) on the shores.

However, they wouldn't get the chance to learn more about these sea creatures when the sea level rises and forces them to move to higher ground.

"I enjoy looking at these marine animals up close, but as sea levels rise, intertidal walks may retreat, considering that about 30 per cent of our island is less than five metres above sea level," she says.

3. Taking a nature walk at Labrador Nature Reserve

Labrador Nature Reserve. PHOTO: Dreamstime, AsiaOne/Nabila

Whenever she needs some fresh air, Water Sally goes on a walk along the various trails at Labrador Nature Reserve, home to a wide variety of flora and fauna.

She's delighted whenever she spots birds, fishes and other creatures on her hikes, especially at the Berlayer Creek mangrove area.

"Have you heard? Mangroves can act as natural buffers in coastal areas that dissipate wave energy. They can also store more carbon," Water Sally says.

"This is why PUB is considering hybrid solutions that combine hard engineering measures with nature elements, such as mangroves fronting a sloping revetment, as we develop adaptation measures to protect our coastlines!" Water Sally adds.

During your walks, try to pick up trash whenever you come across them, and always obey park rules. Never remove plants, animals, or rocks and sand from the mangroves as this may upset the natural ecosystem.

Sea level rise is inevitable - but we can still tackle the problem

PHOTO: Pexels

"We need to protect our coastlines from rising sea levels! With climate change and sea level rise, the various activities that Singaporeans enjoy at the beaches and parks could become a thing of the past, if we do nothing about it," Water Sally urges.

Coastal protection, however, is a massive and long-term endeavour that requires a phased approach to develop different adaptation strategies to protect the entire coastline that spans around 200km.

This is why PUB was appointed the National Coastal Protection Agency last year to lead and coordinate whole-of-government efforts to protect Singapore from the threats of rising sea levels, and to address both inland and coastal flood risks holistically.

Hence, PUB is starting with the site-specific study on the City-East Coast stretch which has been identified to be more critical and vulnerable.

While the government does its part to protect our coastlines from sea level rise, we can do ours too — here are some ideas for you to help fight climate change:

What we can do to help

PHOTO: Pexels

"The first step we can take is to educate ourselves about climate change and how it affects our environment and our lives," Water Sally suggests.

Find out how Singapore is strengthening coast protection, increasing flood resilience, reducing carbon footprint and enhancing water security by visiting Make Every Drop Count.

Going green

Did you know that your consumption habits have an impact on the environment?

"Lighting up our homes, using electronic devices, driving cars, all lead to greenhouse gas emissions, which are heating up the earth and fuelling climate change and sea level rise," Water Sally explains.

Treating and producing water requires energy too! By practising water-saving tips and using only what we need, we are helping to cut our collective carbon emissions.

If you calculate your carbon footprint here, she says: "You'd be surprised at how much greenhouse gases you're producing each day."

However, making small, simple lifestyle changes such as taking public transport, walking or cycling and conserving water can help reduce our carbon footprint and help slow climate change.

Spread the word

Having learnt about climate change and its impact on our environment, you can now share your newfound knowledge with family and friends!

With everyone's involvement, we can help reduce carbon emissions, slow down the pace of sea level rise, and protect our coastlines.

Let's do our part so that we can always visit our beautiful beaches and parks in the future!

