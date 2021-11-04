Waterproof rainy weather gear you need

Weather in Singapore can be wildly unpredictable.

From drizzles to thunderstorms, a rainy day doesn't need to be an obstacle when you venture outdoors for the gym or wining and dining.

We curate useful rainy weather items that will help you work with Mother Nature to stay dry and functional, whether it's for work or play.

Jackets to stay dry in

PHOTO: Zara

When it pours - even in hot, humid Singapore - a waterproof jacket can add to your comfort immeasurably.

We dig this stylish Zara water-repellent cropped bomber jacket ($49.90, available at Ion Orchard store) made with 50 per cent recycled polyamide produced from recovered fishing nets and nylon garments.

For enhanced coverage, Lululemon's Rain Rebel Jacket (HKD1,980 [S$343], free shipping) is a sleek wet weather jacket cut a longer length, boasting a waterproof exterior and soft, sweat-wicking liner that will keep you happy and dry.

Stylish footwear for commuting

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer's

Whether you're walking your fur kid on a rainy day or dashing to your next workout, it's never nice to have wet feet.

Flattering rain boot options include these Marks and Spencer's Wellies ($65.90, free shipping for orders over $120), a classing wellington boot with a comfortable low heel and anti-bacterial padding.

Available in various colours, the Birkenstock Arizona EVA sandals ($69, free shipping) is a super lightweight and waterproof sandal that features its iconic double strap design, and an anatomically shaped footbed.

Fashionistas can go for the popular Melissa Jean + Jason Wu VII flat ($121.50, free shipping) with its eye-catching interwoven design produced with the brand's trademark PVC material that is 100 per cent recyclable.

Bags for both work and play

PHOTO: Farfetch

Securing your essentials and keeping them dry is an absolute must when you're commuting in a downpour.

If you're travelling light, the water-resistant Bellroy's Sling ($139, add $16 for shipping) is a small but roomy crossbody bag with multiple functional pockets that'll keep your essentials dry.

Go hands-free with the Sweaty Betty's Running Padded Backpack ($163, $20 shipping), made with a strap and buckle around the chest for secure fastening. The quilted nylon finish and subtle rose-gold hardware deliver both form and function.

The Classic Duffel ($170, free shipping) by Samsonite is a timeless and lightweight piece that will keep you moving effortlessly.

With an interior padded tech panel that fits most laptops up to 14.1 inches, the bag features a water-resistant coating, multiple zippered pockets, and an adjustable shoulder strap for maximum comfort.

A good brolly

PHOTO: BLUNT Coupe

Owning a reliable and sturdy umbrella makes all the difference during a downpour when you least expect it.

Dynamic and lightweight at less than 500 grams, Blunt's Coupe (US$89 [S$120], available at Boarding Gate stores) is a perfect individual-sized wind and weatherproof umbrella that is slim and stylish at the same time.

The budget-friendly Muji lightweight foldable umbrella ($29.90) is a pick that is minimalist and lightweight with great quality to last you for many downpours to come.

For our furry friends

PHOTO: Good Dog People

Some doggos, typically those that don't have a thick undercoat to protect them from the cold of the rain, can benefit from raincoats too.

Thanks to its waterproof 210 denier nylon fabric shell, Ruffwear Sun Shower™ Reflective Lightweight Dog Raincoat ($74.90, free shipping) is a lightweight piece that keeps dogs comfortable and dry during wet weather adventures.

If putting on a raincoat on your dog can be a struggle, the Puppia Transparent Umbrella ($19.90, free shipping for orders above $25) provides a shade of 47cm in diameter and has a chain to hook the harness or collar.

ALSO READ: Stylish parkas, jackets and raincoats to keep you dry when it rains

This article was first published in citynomads.