Ways to save money on your paw-kid

Owning a pet can be expensive. From food to vet care, everything adds to your increasing cost of living, so how do you fit fur-kid expenses into your budget?

1. Buy generic pet food

Obviously you want your paw-kid to have the best quality pet food possible, without artificial ingredients and fillers. But all that can come at an eye-watering price. The good news is you don't have to pay top dollar to feed your furry friends well. Many expensive food companies also offer a generic brand of food as well that's just as healthy but less expensive.

Make sure that the first thing on the ingredient list is meat, as you want to avoid meat by-products and corn (both of which are low-quality filler ingredients that are used to bulk up food cheaply). Corn is not usually digestible and passes through your pets' digestive system without providing any real nutrition. Another good alternative is grain-free food, which uses sweet potatoes along with meat. Tip: Go halfway and mix a more affordable food brand with your usual (more expensive) pet food brand.

2. Groom pets at home

Yes, Singapore has pet grooming shops in every neighbourhood, but professional grooming can get quite pricey depending on the type of pet that you have. Doing simple things such as ear cleaning, brushing their fur or nail cutting at home can easily help trim some pet grooming costs (and it might be less stressful for your paw-kid too).

3. Don’t put off preventive care

Preventive healthcare such as vaccinations and neutering can avoid (expensive) future vet bills over the course of your pet's lifetime. Regularly doing things like bloodwork, dental care, and monitoring your pet’s weight are very important for staving off diseases such as arthritis, heart disease, tooth disease and diabetes, which require lifelong medication, as well as avoiding treatments for things like heartworm or fleas and ticks.

Since you are responsible for feeding your pet, you are also responsible for their exercise routine and weight management. Even if you think your pet’s health is fine, an annual pet exam with a certified veterinarian can help maintain your pet’s health, thus reducing the risk of severe or serious diseases or infections, which can get very expensive.

4. Invest in pet insurance

As mentioned above, preventative pet care can be costly upfront (though cheaper in the long run). But regular pet care can be subsided or covered under pet insurance, much like medical insurance and medicare for ourselves.

When shopping around for an insurance policy for your pet, check for any extra benefits that may be included, such as free video vet consultations, dental cover or pet travel insurance.

And always check the policy’s excess (the amount you will need to pay first towards a vet bill when making a claim). The higher the excess, the lower the cost of the policy, so it’s helpful knowing how much you will have to fork out first.

5. Spay or neuter

Spaying or neutering your pet prevents them from being able to have babies. If you have a female pet, this can save you from spending money on a litter of offspring in the future. Spaying or neutering your pet can also prevent some cancers and other health problems.‌

6. Forget about pet fashion

Sure dolled up pets look so cute…but think of how much money you would save if you just let your pet be as they were supposed to be? Swap expensive, high-end pet trends for practical purchases such as a sturdy ID tag or a comfortable leash.

