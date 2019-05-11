We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt

We fend off zombies at the Train to Busan Horror Houses in Genting

Train to Busan is here in Genting! AsiaOne sends 2 of their staff to fend off the zombies to keep Genting safe. Don’t worry, besides fighting off the undead, there’s also other things to check out!

Posted by AsiaOne on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

Just when we thought Halloween season was over, the haunting season continued across the causeway, when Le En and I were invited to Genting for a two-day-one-night adventure.

After a long seven-hour bus ride up to the hilltop resort, we got right down to fuelling up our tummies to prepare for what's ahead of us.

Bad idea, because we were fattening ourselves up for ravaging zombies at the Train to Busan horror house, based on the Korean blockbuster in 2016.

From now till Jan 2020, a part of the Skytropolis Indoor theme Park at Resorts World Genting will be transformed into bustling Seoul, filled with food vendors and carts selling scrumptious Korean street food. 

It's business as usual until you step past the curtain into the zombie outbreak zone, where a train has derailed and convenience stores are left desolate with dangling signboards.

The immersive sets are created collaboratively between Resorts World Genting and production studio, Vividthree.

There are two different horror houses to pass through before getting to safety. First, we were left to fend for ourselves at Seoul Station, going past abandoned and zombie-infested places, from a supermarket and cafe to a mirror maze.

Just when you've managed to catch a breather, the second horror house gets more intense and scarier as it is set on the train to Busan itself.

Littered with zombies at every corner, the thrill heightens when you're asked to shut tight an ajar carriage door to stop the zombies from entering the train cabin. 

Once you've made it through, the adrenaline is kept pumping at the base camp where you're made to strap on Virtual Reality goggles and your last task is to defend the camp from hordes of zombies in a shooting game.

Watch to find out if we survived the zombie apocalypse in the video above, and don’t worry, besides fighting off the undead, there are also other things to check out in Genting! 

TRAIN TO BUSAN HORROR HOUSE

When: 

  • Nov 1 to Dec 1 - Fridays to Sundays
  • Dec 2 to Jan 1, 2020 - Daily

Price:

  • Regular Admission - RM90 (S$29.50)
  • Single Admission + Skytropolis Preview Pass Combo - RM128
  • Express Pass - additional RM30

Where: Resorts World Genting, Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, Genting Highlands, 69000 Genting Highlands, Pahang Darul Makmur, Malaysia

melissagoh@asiaone.com

