'We found it increasingly tough to continue': Local furniture and lifestyle brand Scene Shang to close after a decade

It's been a decade since Scene Shang has entered our local furniture scene.

But all good things must come to an end as the brand is shelving the business.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (Feb 1), the founder of Scene Shang, Jessica Wong, thanked customers for all their support.

"Since our founding in 2014, we've gone on a beautiful journey to get to where we are today," she wrote.

"With your encouragement, we've won a few awards for our designs, and are so honoured to have our furniture and decor in your treasured spaces in your homes, not only in Singapore, but across the world."

Jessica went on to show her appreciation to customers who would come forth and share pictures of the furniture in their new homes.

Raw materials have been hard to source

Jessica went on to reveal that one reason it had been hard to stay afloat was the lack of raw materials.

"The environment and years have been tough on a small business like ours," she said.

"Based in a country with few raw materials and makers, it has always been a challenge to us in balancing costs and wants."

The brand had also "found it increasingly tough to continue" and "pondered hard" over this decision for a while.

Unfortunately, they decided that it was best to "hang up [their] hats".

Still want to pay them a visit? You have until Feb 29 to visit their showroom at Wisma Atria.

Their online store will also be available till the same date.

Jessica also assured customers that if they had already placed an order with the brand, these orders will still be fulfilled.

"From the bottom of my heart, together with the team at Scene Shang, we thank you for all your support and love," she concluded.

In the comments, netizens expressed their sadness over the news.

Many thanked Scene Shang for their beautiful designs and wished them all the best in their endeavours.

One customer also pointed out that while it was sad news, "challenges are out there".

He also reminded Jessica and her team that she will always have memories that she can share with others.

ALSO READ: Gram Cafe and Pancakes Singapore closes VivoCity outlet, has 1-for-1 promotion

melissateo@asiaone.com