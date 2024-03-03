We never go out of style: Swifties dress up in their Taylor-made best

SINGAPORE - Sparks flew as thousands of Swifties rocked up to the National Stadium dressed in their Taylor-made best.

There were shimmery fringe dresses, poofy purple frocks, American football jerseys and even a green-coloured dog.

Most outfits paid tribute to some aspect of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's career or personal life. Many took months to put together their get-up, but it was a labour of love fans said they were all too happy to undertake for their favourite singer.

The Straits Times picks out some of the night's most imaginative creations.

Filipino tourists Andrea Smile Carvajal and Gabriel Eric Villanueva were among the early birds who showed up at 2pm. She came dressed as Swift during the 2016 Grammys, while her beau donned the jersey of American football tight end Travis Kelce, who is Swift's boyfriend.

The 30-year-olds, who are engaged, arrived in Singapore on Feb 29 and watched Swift's concert on March 2, before returning home on March 3.

Ms Carvajal, who works in content marketing, got her outfit tailored in the Philippines. "This is one of my favourite looks of Taylor's. I think her speech during the 2016 Grammys was very empowering, and wanted to find a reason to wear this outfit. Finally, the time has come," she said.

Singaporean students Natalie Bell and Cherise Wong, both 18, made costumes from scratch. The duo were inspired by Swift's 2009 music video, You Belong with Me.

Natalie was dressed as the cool-girl cheer captain, while Cherise went as the plain-Jane protagonist, who was in the band.

The friends started planning their costumes in June 2023. They bought the materials from online marketplace Shopee and taught themselves to sew by watching online tutorials. Each outfit took around six hours to make.

Ms Wong's jacket could even be torn away to reveal a sparkly, Fearless-inspired sequinned fringe dress.

"Taylor made this album when she was 18, and as I'm turning 18 this year, this is a very special album for me," she said.

Mr Muhammad Darwisy, 24, slithered into the stadium in his snake-inspired get-up, inspired by Swift's 2017 album Reputation.

He initially planned to pair the shirt and pants with a blazer, but opted for a cape instead for comfort.

"This was my first time making an outfit from scratch, so it was a very messy and tiring process," said the events operation executive. "But anything for Taylor."

The Singaporean called himself a "very serious Swiftie" and had taken a week off from work to attend all the Taylor Swift-themed events happening around Singapore during her visit.

Ms Alice Li, 27, took two months to put a bejewelled bodysuit together. It was modelled after one of the outfits Swift wears during the Midnights segment of her Eras Tour.

"Midnights is my favourite album," said Ms Li, who is from China. "It has kept me company and provided emotional solace on so many long nights."

She has been listening to the singer for more than a decade and taught herself English by studying Swift's lyrics.

Mr James Lee, 26, who hails from Hong Kong, was attending his first Taylor Swift concert dressed as the key lime-coloured dog mentioned in The Last Great American Dynasty, a song from her 2020 album, Folklore.

He made the costume by glueing the furry fabric onto an old T-shirt.

"I hope this makes me easy to spot," said the Swiftie of 14 years, who works in a security company.

"I'm so excited, I might pass out. This concert has been a long time coming for me," he adds.

