'We tried everything to make this work': Epigram Coffee Bookshop announces closure

Local book lovers, you might want to turn away for this one.

Epigram Books took to its social media outlets on Thursday (Sept 19) to announce the closure of its only brick-and-mortar store, Epigram Coffee Bookshop.

The caption read: "This week has been a tough one for Singapore's book community, and we are even more disheartened to share with you this unfortunate news."

Located at the Singapore Art Museum, the store is set to cease operations on Jan 26, 2025.

In a press release shared on the same day, publisher at Epigram Books Edmund Wee said: "We tried everything to make this work."

A combination of low foot traffic and sales "made it impossible" for Epigram Coffee Bookshop to continue running.

"Thank you for all the love and support over the years," the local business said, showing appreciation to their customers.

Distraught fans headed to the comments section to share their immediate reaction.

Author Yeo Chuen Chuen mentioned how sad she was to learn of Epigram Coffee Bookshop's imminent closure, before thanking them for hosting her book launch.

She added: "You'll always be a part of this beautiful memory."

Another Instagram user described the news as "devastating" and hoped all is well for the local business.

Epigram Books mentioned it remains uncertain when it comes to the possibility of opening another physical store.

It added: "Unless rent prices relent, it's unlikely we'll move into another space."

Customers can expect a closing down sale in due time.

Singapore book scene

Despite this closure, Epigram Books' online store is expected to continue running.

"We’ve come this far with everyone’s support, and we look forward to continued support from our readers as we transition to focus on online sales," Edmund said.

Opened in May 2022, Epigram Coffee Bookshops has provided a platform for Singapore books, whether it be written by Singaporeans, published in Singapore or written about Singapore.

The bookstore publishes all manner of fiction and non-fiction, from novels to picture books, memoirs to cookbooks, graphic novels to poetry.

This has not been the only blow for book lovers in Singapore this week.

Epigram Coffee Bookshops' announcement comes off the back of Times Bookstores imminent closure.

Sept 22 will be the final day of operation of its last outlet at Jelita Shopping Centre on Holland Road and marks the retailer's exit from Singapore.

