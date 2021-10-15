We tried Korean idol Suzy Bae's $450 glow-giving serum

An even-toned radiance has always been top of my skin goals because it's the one thing I can't seem to achieve with my dehydrated skin.

So imagine my surprise when I witnessed an improvement after just one use of Lancome's new Absolue The Serum ($450 for 30ml).

Harnessing the power of millions of trademarked Perpetual Rose molecules from exclusive hand-harvested blooms, the serum that is said to be a favourite of Korean idol Suzy Bae supports accelerated renewal to help resurface your complexion and enliven skin's natural glow.

With more than 80 white scented petals, each Perpetual Rose is organically grown at the Plateau de Valensole in the south of France, and its beautiful scent provides a sensorial experience.

At first pump, the texture seems dense and concentrated, but it absorbs quickly when massaged into skin, which means it's lightweight enough for day use.

Patented pro-xylane creates an illusion of smoothness by plumping up fine lines and wrinkles.

My left nasolabial fold has always been noticeably deeper than my right, so I was absolutely (pun quite intended) delighted to see it filled up after using Absolue The Serum.

Another plus point: It comes in an eco designed refillable bottle made with 40 per cent recycled glass, 63 per cent less plastic, and 37 per cent less cardboard.

This article was first published in Her World Online.