We went to the new Subway museum and cosplayed as Subway staff

From beef steak and cheese to chicken teriyaki and the iconic BMT sandwich, Subway has it all. Now, the sandwich chain even has its own museum.

The Subway Big Museum of Taste is located in Bencoolen and will be opening its doors to the public on Aug 10.

We paid the event a visit ahead of time, and here's what you can expect.

There, you'll find nine interactive installations across four zones.

Zone 1: The story behind Subway

Before you get started, collect your near-field communication (NFC) tags at the entrance of the museum. You'll need this to play the games later on.

Can you guess which door leads to the first zone?

You'll have to register online registration as tickets are not sold on-site (more on this later).

As we collect our tags, we made sure to check out the history of Subway and its timeline, as well as take a look at the mini 'map' on the walls.

Pro-tip: This is going to help you when you play one of the games later.

Our journey began when we opened the 'secret door'.

We were greeted by a gigantic BLT sandwich.

Zone 2: Cosplay as a Subway staff

As we walked further in, we came across a familiar counter.

Turns out, Subway brought in a replica of the actual in-store sandwich counter.

Here, you can put on the aprons hanging behind the counter and pretend to be Subway employee, or Sandwich Artist, as they're called.

"Hi, welcome to Subway!"

Test your trivia skills at the first interactive game just a few metres away from the counter. This is where you can use your NFC tag to select your answers by tapping on the sensors.

Right beside is a small room with pink lights. It features a claw machine where you can win attractive prices such as FoodPanda vouchers.

Remember to tap your tag at the corner to redeem a token to play the game.

Zone 3: Time to collect ingredients for our virtual sandwich

On to the next zone. This is where the workout starts.

We began by 'kneading' our dough at the first station. Collect virtual Subway breads such as Hearty Italian, or my personal favourite, Parmesan Oregano.

The next station was very similar to Dance Dance Revolution.

Put your eye and leg coordination skills to the test by selecting the missing ingredient from the spinning wheel shown on the screen.

Do note that the speed gets faster as you go!

On to the next station. This one was similar to Fruit Ninja.

There were sensors that could detect our hands as we 'sliced' the vegetables on the screen.

Now, this was tough as we had to figure out where the sweet spot was — if you go too fast, it might not be considered as a slice. Too slow and it might register as two slices.

The last station was one of my favourites.

There were bottles of sauces hanging on top of a screen and we had to squeeze them according to the required flavour shown.

Here's a tip: Squeeze the bottle in a straight line instead of wiggling it around to finish each round faster!

Apparently, these bottles are the same as those used in actual Subway stores.

After every station, 'ingredients' are collected via the NFC tag and will be used to build a virtual sandwich later.

Missing an ingredient that you want? You can always go back to any station to retry the game and collect more!

Before you move on to the last zone, use your tag to vote for your favourite Subway cookie.

I voted for Oatmeal Raisin. I was a little disappointed that there wasn't a Strawberry Cheesecake option.

Just beside that is an adorable photo spot filled with Subway cookies. Remember to snap some Insta-worthy shots here.

Zone 4: Build your sandwich and (possibly) be part of the Singapore Book of Records

Subway did not just open Singapore's first sandwich-based museum, they are also trying to set the record for the Largest Sandwich Making Game in the Singapore Book of Records and everyone can participate.

Remember the games earlier? This is where the collected ingredients are needed.

We tapped our tags at one of the screens and started to build our sandwiches like we were at an actual Subway.

At the very end, we entered our names and watched our sandwich appear on the screen at the top.

Get a free cookie and soda at the merchandise store

Don't leave just yet. You can redeem a free cookie and soft drink (choose between Coke Zero and regular Coke) at the merchandise store with your NFC tags.

Walk around and check out the limited-edition merchandise, including T-shirts with cute slogans and minimalistic tumblers.

Cue slow instrumental music, please.

Subway, known for making random appearances in multiple K-dramas, has also designed a little section at the corner of the store for you to re-enact your favourite drama scene.

Final thoughts

As someone who rarely goes to museums, this was one I really enjoyed. The overall experience was great. The staffs were extremely welcoming and guided us well in every game.

If you're an avid Subway fan or someone who loves interactive museums, this is for you. Bring along your dates, friends or family for an even better experience.

But do note that there are some games where height may play a part, such as the 'kneading bread' game and the 'fruit ninja' one, so little kids may find it hard unless there's someone to lift them.

How to register and get there

To get in to the museum, you'll have to spend a minimum of $12 in any Subway Singapore outlet to redeem one ticket, and $20 to redeem two tickets.

Children aged 12 and below enjoy free entry.

The Subway Big Museum of Taste will be open to the public from from Aug 10 to 30.

Address: 11 Prinsep Link, Singapore 187949

Opening Hours: Monday - Thursday, 10am - 9pm; Fri - Sunday,10am - 10pm

For more information, check out the museum's website here.

