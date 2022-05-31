'We will see you again soon': Popular Muslim-owned bakery Maison Sucree has closed both its outlets

If you've been craving some Muslim-friendly bakes of late, unfortunately Maison Sucree is no longer a viable option.

The popular Muslim-owned bakery has closed both its Lengkok Bahru and Balestier Road outlets, it announced on Instagram last Friday (May 27).

The post included some words from their executive pastry chef, Elzuan.

"Goodbyes are never easy. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean until we meet again," he said.

In its post, Maison Sucree effusively thanked its followers and insisted that this closure is not the end of the road for it.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support throughout these times. Goodbye for now, we will see you again soon," the caption read.

The bakery first opened in December 2020 in Lengkok Bahru and was well-known for its selection of freshly baked breads, pastries and cakes. Fan favourites include its buttery croissants, cinnamon rolls and lemon meringue tarts.

Fingers crossed it won't be long before we get the chance to tuck into those lovely breads and desserts again.

