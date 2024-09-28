Weekend Getaway to Bintan Island: Banyan Tree, Angsana, and Cassia Bintan

Dreaming of a beach getaway?

Take an 80 minute ferry to Bintan, the largest island of the Riau archipelago, with turquoise waters and soft sandy beaches along the coast that stretches across 105 km.

A short ride from the Bandar Bentan Telani Ferry Terminal and you'll reach Laguna Golf Bintan, home to an 18-hole golf course, Banyan Tree Bintan, Angsana Bintan, and Cassia Bintan!

This integrated resort gives you access to facilities from spas, pools, water sports and more. While we stayed at Angsana and Cassia Bintan, Banyan Tree was just a buggy ride away for us to enjoy the tranquillity within the lush canopy trees.

Angsana and Cassia Bintan

At Angsana Bintan, you'll be greeted at the breezy Veranda Lounge, a relaxed space that sets the tone for your holiday.

The Island Suite is a spacious two-bedroom unit with warm-toned interiors and a pool-view balcony, inviting you to dive into the fun.

Just a 10-minute stroll away, Cassia Bintan's vibrant exteriors and high-energy vibes will reveal a stark contrast to Angsana-it's the fun, peppy sister of the group.

Cassia Bintan's laidback, self-service style lives up to its "Live, Laugh, Love Your Way" tagline. With food kiosks and a "Meeting Point" in place of a traditional check-in lobby, the resort gives you the freedom to roam as you please.

The One-Bedroom Apartment Ocean View comes with a cosy living area, a kitchenette stocked with utensils, and a basic bathroom.

While the TVs can be a bit finicky during thunderstorms, there's no shortage of things to do outside!

Activities & Dining

The activity schedule is packed, with everything from nature walks and beach football to water sports and aquatic Zumba. You can check the weekly schedule in the lobbies to plan your day.

If you're in need of some R&R (rest & relaxation), grab a cocktail and chill by Angsana's pool, or head over to Cassia's pool near XANA Beach Club, where you can enjoy 50per cent off drinks during Happy Hour. DJ nights at XANA will keep the party going long after the sun sets.

Want to dive into Indonesian culture? Join a cooking class and learn to whip up local favourites.

We had a blast making fragrant Nasi Goreng Kecombrang (Indonesian Fried Rice with Ginger Flower) and Klepon, an sweet treat that's similar to Ondeh-Ondeh.

Dining options are plentiful, with both local and international fare available at Lotus, Vista, and XANA Beach Club.

For a special treat, the weekly BBQ buffet at XANA serves up fresh grilled seafood, meats, pastas, and desserts.

If you're looking for a romantic evening, opt for the "Dinner on the Rocks" experience, a private dining setup overlooking the sea.

Conservation Efforts

Did you know that six out of seven sea turtle species can be found in Indonesia? Banyan Tree Bintan runs a Sea Turtle Conservation Project, protecting endangered Green and Hawksbill turtles.

The team incubates eggs and looks after the baby turtles for two months before releasing them into the sea. If you're lucky, you might witness a turtle release during your stay!

As you explore the resort, keep an eye out for banyan, angsana, or cassia trees-these trees are iconic to the area and often used for shade, furniture-making, or even medicinal purposes.

While some might avoid them at night due to superstitions, their cool shade is a welcome retreat in the daytime.

For a deeper connection with nature, join the Tree Trek walk around Banyan Tree, led by their conservation team.

A Dreamy Weekend Escape

Tempted to book your next weekend getaway? Whether it be with friends, family, or even golfing buddies, we are sure there's something for you at Banyan Tree, Angsana and Cassia Bintan!

