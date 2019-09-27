Weekend planner Sept 21-22: USS Halloween Horror Night 9, Try Guys World Tour & other fun activities

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

USS HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 9

The spookiest time of the year is upon us again and Universal Studios Singapore is back to unleash another year of terror.

Running from Sept 27 till Oct 31, the annual Halloween Horror Nights is back for their ninth edition and fans of the scarefest can brace themselves for five haunted houses, two scare zones and two nightmarish shows come sunset.

If you’re a fan of Thai horror, this year will be a special treat — for the first time ever, the directors of Shutter and 4bia have designed an original haunted house based on Naga, a mythological snake spirit.

Not a fan of the dark? This year, a special behind-the-scenes guided tour of the Curse of the Naga house will be available to park visitors in the daytime for an additional fee of $10.

From the mischievous Toyol to killer clowns, spirit dolls and a grimy prison, HHN9 is arguably Singapore’s most highly-anticipated Halloween-themed event that’s not for the faint-hearted.

Tickets are priced from $55 for non-peak nights and they are available here.

When: Sept 27 to Oct 31

Where: 8 Sentosa Gateway, 098269

TRY GUYS WORLD TOUR

Internet phenomenon The Try Guys are bringing their Legends Of The Internet comedy show to Singapore for a one-day show on Sept 28 — their only stop in Southeast Asia on their world tour.

Comprising Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang, the group was established in 2014 when the four were working with media company Buzzfeed.

They subsequently rose to fame with a video series that showed them trying different things such as nude modelling, ladies’ underwear, labour pain simulation and even prostate examinations.

Last year, the quartet launched their independent YouTube channel which now has over 6.3 million subscribers and over two billion views.

Tickets for the 1.5-hour show range from $98 to $298 for VIP tickets that include a meet-and-greet session.

They can be purchased here.

When: Sept 28

Where: 1 Vista Exchange Green, #04-01, Singapore 138617

SINGAPORE VEGAN FESTIVAL

If you always believed vegan means boring, this festival is for you. The inaugural Singapore Vegan Festival promises to be not just for vegans and vegetarians but also for “flexitarians” (“casual vegetarians” who occasionally eat meat) and meat-eaters.

Hear ye, hear ye! 20% off VegThisCity gift certificates for all SVF ticketholders! Yup, another value add to your... Posted by Singapore Vegan Festival on Thursday, 26 September 2019

If you’re considering the switch to a more plant-based diet, this is a good opportunity to have a glance, and taste, of the possibilities.

When: Sept 29, 11am to 8pm

Where: Raffles City Convention Centre (Atrium Ballroom), 252 North Bridge Road, Singapore, 179103

ARCHIFEST 2019

The annual architectural festival is back for the 13th edition, offering a slew of exhibitions, forums, workshops, film screenings and guided tours.

A sneak peek into Archifest 2019, as it returns for the 13th edition from the 27 September - 9 October 2019. Stay tuned for more exciting updates! Posted by ArchiFest on Monday, 2 September 2019

The event is organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA) and curated by local architecture firm Formwerkz Architects.

Tickets cost $60 per person and $50 for students.

Go to www.archifest.sg for more information.

When: Sept 27 to Oct 9

Where: Various locations, including The Urban Redevelopment Authority Centre, 45 Maxwell Road

DISTRICT RACE - #EXPLOREBOTANICGARDENS

Get schooled about local plants and animals that inhabit our parks when you join the District Race - #ExploreBotanicGardens, organised by MSIG and WWF-Singapore.

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Join us at the Singapore Botanic Gardens as we jog, walk and learn more... Posted by District Race SG on Monday, 23 September 2019

You can choose to walk or jog throughout the two-hour event. Plan your route on the app and collect as many points, badges and rewards within the set time.

Registration is free and open to the first 100 explorers, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

When: Sept 28, 9am to 11.30am

Where: 1 Cluny Road, Singapore 259569

