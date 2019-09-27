Weekend planner Sept 21-22: USS Halloween Horror Night 9, Try Guys World Tour & other fun activities

The weekend is finally here!
Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.
USS HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 9
The spookiest time of the year is upon us again and Universal Studios Singapore is back to unleash another year of terror.
Running from Sept 27 till Oct 31, the annual Halloween Horror Nights is back for their ninth edition and fans of the scarefest can brace themselves for five haunted houses, two scare zones and two nightmarish shows come sunset.
If you’re a fan of Thai horror, this year will be a special treat — for the first time ever, the directors of Shutter and 4bia have designed an original haunted house based on Naga, a mythological snake spirit.
Not a fan of the dark? This year, a special behind-the-scenes guided tour of the Curse of the Naga house will be available to park visitors in the daytime for an additional fee of $10.
From the mischievous Toyol to killer clowns, spirit dolls and a grimy prison, HHN9 is arguably Singapore’s most highly-anticipated Halloween-themed event that’s not for the faint-hearted.
Tickets are priced from $55 for non-peak nights and they are available here.
When: Sept 27 to Oct 31
Where: 8 Sentosa Gateway, 098269
TRY GUYS WORLD TOUR
Internet phenomenon The Try Guys are bringing their Legends Of The Internet comedy show to Singapore for a one-day show on Sept 28 — their only stop in Southeast Asia on their world tour.
Comprising Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang, the group was established in 2014 when the four were working with media company Buzzfeed.
They subsequently rose to fame with a video series that showed them trying different things such as nude modelling, ladies’ underwear, labour pain simulation and even prostate examinations.
Last year, the quartet launched their independent YouTube channel which now has over 6.3 million subscribers and over two billion views.
Tickets for the 1.5-hour show range from $98 to $298 for VIP tickets that include a meet-and-greet session.
They can be purchased here.
When: Sept 28
Where: 1 Vista Exchange Green, #04-01, Singapore 138617
SINGAPORE VEGAN FESTIVAL
If you always believed vegan means boring, this festival is for you. The inaugural Singapore Vegan Festival promises to be not just for vegans and vegetarians but also for “flexitarians” (“casual vegetarians” who occasionally eat meat) and meat-eaters.
If you’re considering the switch to a more plant-based diet, this is a good opportunity to have a glance, and taste, of the possibilities.
When: Sept 29, 11am to 8pm
Where: Raffles City Convention Centre (Atrium Ballroom), 252 North Bridge Road, Singapore, 179103
ARCHIFEST 2019
The annual architectural festival is back for the 13th edition, offering a slew of exhibitions, forums, workshops, film screenings and guided tours.
The event is organised by the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA) and curated by local architecture firm Formwerkz Architects.
Tickets cost $60 per person and $50 for students.
Go to www.archifest.sg for more information.
When: Sept 27 to Oct 9
Where: Various locations, including The Urban Redevelopment Authority Centre, 45 Maxwell Road
DISTRICT RACE - #EXPLOREBOTANICGARDENS
Get schooled about local plants and animals that inhabit our parks when you join the District Race - #ExploreBotanicGardens, organised by MSIG and WWF-Singapore.
You can choose to walk or jog throughout the two-hour event. Plan your route on the app and collect as many points, badges and rewards within the set time.
Registration is free and open to the first 100 explorers, on a first-come-first-serve basis.
When: Sept 28, 9am to 11.30am
Where: 1 Cluny Road, Singapore 259569
VISIT SENTOSA MERLION FOR THE LAST TIME
BEYOND THE LABEL FEST

Understand the stigma of mental health and remove the label when you join Beyond The Label Fest. The event aims to raise awareness and educate the masses on how to support and accept people in recovery from mental health issues. Themed Escape rooms let you be immersed in a multi-sensory experience and help give a better understanding of mental health conditions. Attend a yoga session, slow down your mind at the pottery workshop and calm your soul by concocting your very own essential oil. If retail therapy is your thing, come support local at the flea market too. There will be live performances and food to fill your hungry tummies. When: Sept 28, 12pm to 10pm
Where: 30 Imbiah Rd, Singapore 099958
Where: 73A Ayer Rajah Crescent, JTC Launchpad, Singapore 139957
Unless you've been living under the rock, news of the demolition of Sentosa's Merlion made waves in the news early this week.
It will make way for a themed linkway as part of Sentosa-Brani plan, and will be in operations until Oct 20 before it's gone for good.
In lieu of this, Mount Faber is offering 50 per cent off Sentosa Merlion attractions tickets from Sept 21 to Oct 20. Admission is free for senior citizens 60 years and above.
When: Sept 21 to Oct 20
BEYOND THE LABEL FEST
Understand the stigma of mental health and remove the label when you join Beyond The Label Fest.
The event aims to raise awareness and educate the masses on how to support and accept people in recovery from mental health issues.
Themed Escape rooms let you be immersed in a multi-sensory experience and help give a better understanding of mental health conditions.
Attend a yoga session, slow down your mind at the pottery workshop and calm your soul by concocting your very own essential oil. If retail therapy is your thing, come support local at the flea market too.
There will be live performances and food to fill your hungry tummies.
When: Sept 28, 12pm to 10pm
