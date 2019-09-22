Demolition of Sentosa Merlion a pity, some lament, but experts say new attractions needed

SINGAPORE - Plans to demolish the Merlion statue on Sentosa to make way for a new corridor linking the north and south of the island has upset some Singaporeans who hold nostalgic memories of the towering statue.

Experts, however, say that a major revamp of Sentosa is sorely needed and the redevelopment, along with that of adjacent island Pulau Brani, could help to boost Sentosa's appeal.

The two islands will be reshaped in line with plans for the mainland, with the aim of branding the whole area the Southern Gateway of Asia.

But some people lament the demolition of the Sentosa Merlion, the largest of the seven Merlion statues in Singapore, which has towered over Sentosa for 24 years. They recall its nightly laser shows and the views from within the 37m-tall structure.