Weekends at home: Watch Aaron Wong's survival cookbook video series

Now that we're in phase 2 heightened alert (Phase 2.5?), it's time to start spending the weekends at home again.

This week, we've collated a treat for the foodies: "Aaron Wong's Stay-Home Survival Cookbook", our hit DIY series offering food hacks, tips and tricks by Masterchef Singapore finalist and self-proclaimed ah beng Aaron Wong.

Simply read on for delicious, easy-to-make, survival-mode recipes that will help you stay fed while you stay home and stay safe. Binge-watch all the videos below, or tap on the links to go to the respective articles for each episode.

Enjoy - and stay safe!

1. New makan video series! Stay home, stay safe, also must eat, right?

In this first episode, Aaron Wong demonstrates how to achieve that perfectly gooey and well-brined Japanese ramen egg.

2. How to achieve zi char-level fried rice at home

Here's how you can up your fried rice game to zhi char-worthy levels with a few simple ingredients.

3. Pimp your instant mee goreng to shiok level 999

Why have your instant noodles kosong when you can whip up something that would make the Maggi Goreng seller downstairs go out of business?

4. Spam balls: Our fave survival food gets an upgrade

Can a few spices and a dash of soya sauce turn spam into something scrumptious? In a word, yes.

5. Turning canned food into an epic home-cooked meal

It's surprisingly easy to transform an unremarkable can of stewed pork into a savoury bowl of deliciousness that your tastebuds will kow tow and thank you for.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.