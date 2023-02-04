Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink this week including British-styled pies

This week, eat and drink your way to happiness in the form of new lunch options in the Central Business District area and a pop-up British pub. Kick back with a cocktail, or two, in a time-travelling cocktail adventure.

Surrey Hills opens at Raffles Place

Singapore's CBD gets a new Melbourne-inspired sandwich joint with Surrey Hills. The casual, laid-back deli offers eight handcrafted sandwiches and an array of hearty grab-and-go salad bowls.

Perfect lunch sandwiches include the flavourful Oppor-tuna-ty ($18), light rye with tuna salad and pickled jalapeño, or Spam the Positivity ($19) with Gochujang-glazed spam and fried Nuyolk egg on white sourdough.

Pair your sandwiches with outlet-exclusive drinks like Espresso Sparkling ($7) and iced long black coffee infused with sparkling water or a refreshing lemonade with rhubarb syrup in the Rhubarb Lemonade ($7).

Surrey Hills Deli is located at 6 Battery Road, #01-02, Singapore 049909. Open Monday to Friday 8am to 10pm, Saturday 9am to 4pm. Closed Sunday.

British craft beer & pies at Smith Street Tavern

This weekend, British craft beer gurus team up to bring a slice of British pub culture to the largest hawker centre in Singapore at Smith Street Tavern.

The pop-up concept stall serves authentic British beer and snacks right in the heart of Chinatown. Come Feb 4, the Tavern collaborates with "The Pie Monger" to host a Pie and Beer pairing night.

A ticket covers three British-styled pies with a local twist — Beef Steak, Pork Belly, and Spicy Chickpea, and three British beers that pair perfectly.

Pies and Beer night runs Feb 4, 2023, 6.30pm to 11pm at Smith Street Tavern, 335 Smith Street, #02-58, Singapore 050335. Three British beers and three pies are priced at $50, get your tickets here.

New weekday lunch menu at Nouri

If you crave a nourishing lunch that is also light and easy, Nouri's new weekday lunch menu might be your answer. The seasonality-minded menu is refreshed weekly, with a starter and a main course that captures the season's peak of harvests and produce.

Keeping things fresh, Chef Ivan Brehm and team fire up the two-course menu ($68++) in their style of Crossroads cooking, featuring Nouri's signature Bread & Broth — sourdough paired with a clear broth made with seven types of vegetables, the Hamachi Tiradito with tamarillo broth, and a 15-day dry-aged duck in the Duck and Physalis.

Nouri is located at 72 Amoy St, Singapore 069891, 9230 2477. The two-course weekday lunch menu is available Wednesday to Friday, 12pm to 2.30pm. Weekly updated menu and reservations can be found here.

Time-travelling cocktails at Origin Bar

Set out on a glitzy adventure through time with 18 new concoctions at Origin Bar, inspired by the dreams or inventions of the past. Starting in the 1800s, the earthy Peanut Butter Therapy ($26++) is a reminiscence of peanut butter's first appearance in 1895, when it was made for patients by John Harvey Kellog.

This rich tipple sports a nutty flavour with a mix of peanut butter wash, Michter's Straight Rye Whisky, and Peychaud's Bitters. Taking a leaf from the potent atomic bomb in 1938, the fruity and spicy Atomico ($25) blends Yuzu, Wasabi, and Citrus in Sake and Havana Club 3 Anos Rum, served with an explosion.

Origin Bar is located at Lobby level of Tower Wing, Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350, 6213 4398. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 5.30pm to 12am.

Bullet 8 menu at Revolver

Known for their progressive wood-fire grill and bold flavours, the team at Revolver has curated a selection of fire-kissed dishes to spice things up in their new Bullet 8 menu. Lunch is a five course meal with a Corsican Sea Bass and a Gruyere Kulchette with Pulled Duck.

For dinner (seven or nine courses), whet your appetite with Revolver's namesake, Fresh Paneer, paired with mango and habanero for a sweet, spicy kick, and indulge in the Snack Box with bites like the Sago Crab Fritter and Wagyu Caviar Tostadas.

Revolver is located at 56 Tras St, Singapore 078995, 6223 2812. Open Tuesday to Wednesday, 6pm to 12am, Thursday to Sunday, 11.45 am to 2.30 pm, 6 pm to 12 am. Bullet 8 menu is available till Mar 31, 2023. Lunch is $99++ (five courses), Dinner starts from $169++ (from seven courses), Vegetarian menu $159++ (nine courses).

