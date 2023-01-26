Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink this week including sambal chilli ice cream

Cure the rainy-season blues just like you deal with everything else in your life — with tasty grub, drinks and great company.

End January with a bang as you delve into juicy meatballs, elegant French fare, mindful drinking and spicy desserts!

Here are the spots to eat and drink this week:

Refreshed Space & Noteworthy Taste

PHOTO: Au Balcon at The Summer House

After undergoing a revamp complete with whimsical gardens and garden domes, The Summerhouse welcomes diners to its refreshed second-floor French dining room, Au Balcon.

Focusing on classic French flavours with a twist, the refreshed spot promises quality produce and warm personable service. Expect elevated starters on the menu, such as Florentine 65°C Organic Egg and Seared Atlantic Scallop, as well as heartier plates like Inka Grilled Iberico Pluma, Wagyu Striploin and Seared Kuhlbarra Barramundi.

The new menu is available from Feb 1, 2023.

Au Balcon is located at The Summerhouse, 3 Park Lane, Singapore 798387, p. +65 8809 5840. Open Wed-Mon 6pm-10pm (dinner), Sat-Sun 11.30am-3pm (brunch).

After Work Treats at Barood

PHOTO: Instagram/barood.sg

Being back at work after a long holiday can either be energising or torture. Whichever of those you may be feeling this week, Barood is here with a new menu to cheer you up.

Cooking up Toastadas topped with negitoro ($18) and juicy spicy Hot Balls ($20), the vegetarians in the gang don't get left out either with with options including pulled Jackfruit Pao ($16), and Spiced Paneer Tacos ($22).

Spoilt for choice? The Early Tryst menu boasts five courses of exquisite tapas like Butter Chicken Paratini, and signature Goat Biryani Arancini for just $79++.

Barood is located at 56A Tras St, Singapore 078995. Open Tue-Sun 5pm-12am. The Early Tryst menu is available Tue-Sun 5pm-7pm.

Mindful Drinking at Smoke & Mirrors

PHOTO: Instagram/smokeandmirrorsbarsg

Round off Dry January with some impeccable sips and stunning views at Smoke & Mirrors.

Imbibers looking to reset and detox can get a taste of hand-crafted goodness with zero ABV cocktails made with a selection of Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Spirits.

Keep those new year resolutions while sipping on the light and refreshing Mogambo Highball ($18++), the citrusy and herbaceous Yuzu Spritzer ($18++), or the refined and minty Dark & Spicy ($18++). These non-alcoholic cocktails are available till Jan 31, 2023.

Smoke & Mirrors is located at National Gallery Singapore, 1 St. Andrew's Road, #06-01 National Gallery Singapore, Singapore 178957, p.+65 9380 6313. Open Mon-Wed 6pm-12am, Thu-Sat 6pm-1am, Sun 5pm-12am.

The Harmonious Blend of Coffee & Whisky

PHOTO: The Macallan

For folks that love their coffee in the morning and whiskies in the evening, The Macallan Harmony Collection Smooth Arabica ($263) is one to splurge on.

Inspired by the Ethiopian Arabica coffee bean, the innovative limited-edition Smooth Arabica showcases the effortless blend of whisky and coffee with prominent notes of americano in this single malt.

Available at all Changi Airport Lotte Duty Free stores, Macallan also celebrates the launch of its new expression with a pop-up at Changi Airport Terminal 3 Departure Hall, where travellers can participate in interactive augmented reality (AR) experience. Walk away with a personalised bag of coffee beans!

The Macallan Harmony Collection Smooth Arabica is now available for purchase at Lotte Duty Free in Singapore Changi Airport. The pop-up at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3 (Departure Hall) runs till Feb 28, 2023.

A Spicy-Icy Experience

PHOTO: Instagram/museumoficecreamsg

Get a taste of Singapore in Museum of Ice Cream's new collaboration.

Joining hands with Batu Lesung Spice Company and Open Farm Community, Museum of Ice Cream premiers its latest flavour: Sambal Chilli Ice Cream.

Available till Feb 15, 2023, the new limited edition flavour is made with roasted sambal belachan from Batu Lesung Spice Company for that iconic spicy kick of Singapore entangled with the creaminess of ice cream.

Take a bite to reveal flavours of fermented and sun-dried finely crushed red chilli peppers.

Museum of Ice Cream is located at 100 Loewen Road, Dempsey, Singapore 248837. Open Wed-Mon, 10am-9pm. The Sambal Chilli Ice Cream will be available at the Craft Room till Feb 15, 2023.

This article was first published in City Nomads.