Weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink this week including F1 Japanese beef toban-yaki

Yummy brunches, Thai gastronomic experiences and St Patty's Day celebrations are on the agenda this week. From fine-dining to street food favourites get ready to munch, march and drink your way through this week. Here are the best spots to eat and drink in Singapore this mid-March:

'Taste of Nobu' weekend brunch

After a roaring opening in June last year, Executive Chef Hideki Maeda and his team are now glamming up our weekends with a new bottomless weekend brunch starting this Saturday (March 18). A semi-buffet brunch concept, catch all the action at live stations rolling out the likes of Nobu sushi rolls, sashimi, cold dishes and salads.

Look forward to mains like Yellowtail Jalapeño as well as à la minute signature hot dishes such as the Rock shrimp tempura and F1 Japanese beef toban-yaki. Pair it all with bottomless alcohol packages or the Nobu Junmai Daiginjo, an exclusive label only available in Nobu restaurants. For a sweet ending, head to the dessert room with popular Nobu-style cheesecake, and other handcrafted desserts.

Nobu Singapore is located at located at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Blvd, Level 3, Singapore 248646, 6831 7653. Weekend brunch runs Saturday & Sunday, 12pm to 2.30pm. Prices start from $158++ per person, inclusive of soft beverages. Free flow alcoholic packages available from additional $40++ per person.

Feel lucky at St Patrick's Day Street Festival

PHOTO: Singapore River

After a three-year hiatus, Circular Road is turning green with the return of St Patrick's Day Street Festival. Happening from March 17 to 19, 2023, Singapore River One is joining hands with Guinness and F&B outlets like Hero's, Mogambo, Molly Malone's, Bior, Drunk Skunk, and Foodcoholic to bring you a jolly good time.

With streets turned to pedestrian-only zone, take your refreshments al fresco, with plenty of deals on Guinness. Activities wise, expect the captivating St Patrick's Day parade, banging live music, and fun things like makeovers, airbrush tattoo stations and carnival games.

St Patrick's Day Street Festival runs from March 17 to 19, 2023, at Circular Road (between North Canal Rd and Lorong Telok). Entry is free.

Dom Pérignon's gastronomic pairing

This March, Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013 is officially launching in Singapore. The latest addition to the vintage series represents Dom Pérignon’s return to its glorious legacy of late harvest vintages.

After some ten years of maturation on the lees, the drinks boasts notes of eucalyptus, mint, plums, orange blossom, pepper, and more. To commemorate, the brand has collaborated with one-Michelin-starred 28 Wilkie for a five-course pairing menu ($468++ per pax) to experience the different facets of Dom Pérignon Vintage through taste, touch, and sight. Highlights include a cauliflower dish, a sweetbread-based course, an Acquerello risotto, and a spring lamb main, and an apricot dessert.

Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013 is available for purchase in stores at Crystal Wines for $338. The pairing menu at 28 Wilkie runs till June 13, 2023.

Chatuchak Night Market's last few weeks

PHOTO: Facebook/Chatuchak.SG

If you haven't had the chance to check it out, here's your reminder that Chatuchak Night Market Singapore, dedicated towards bringing the best of Thai street food culture to Singaporeans will be wrapping up on April 2, 2023. The open-air market brings in some of Bangkok's 180 different vendors peddling the likes of street food, handicrafts, and antiques.

This will be the market's last edition in Singapore. Among crowd favourites include Cha-Chak Thai Teh Tarik, E-sarn Sausage, Thai Prawn Vermicelli, Pad Thai Sukhothai, Mango Sticky Rice, Kway Teow Rod Fai, and Grilled Coconut Chicken. Get them while you can!

Chatuchak Night Market runs till April 2, 2023, at The Grandstand South Carpark at Turf Club Road. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 4.30pm to 10.30pm.

Conrad Centennial Singapore presents Aroi Thai

PHOTO: Eat Drink Hilton

Keeping your Thai cravings satisfied, Conrad Centennial Singapore has announced the launch of its Aroi Thai promotion. From now till April 7, 2023, head down to Oscar's Buffet Restaurant to delve into an authentic Thai culinary experience, complete with exquisite decorations and traditional music.

Under the guidance of Chef Chukiat Subsombut from Conrad Bangkok, award your tastebuds to the robust flavours of traditional Tom Yum soup and Som Tam, as well as the selection of stir-fried noodles and charcoal barbecue, including the famous Thai Green Curry and Pad Thai.

Don't forget the sweet Mango and Sticky Rice Mousse Cake and Taro with Coconut Milk, along with a variety of traditional Thai beverages.

The Aroi Thai promotion runs till April 7, 2023, at Oscar's Buffet Restaurant, Conrad Centennial Singapore, 2 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038982, 6432 7481. Available for dinner only at $85++ per person (Monday to Tuesday) and $95++ per pax (Wednesday to Sunday). Reservations highly recommended.

ALSO READ: Restaurant review: Bedrock Origin fires up surf and turf in the great beef and reef at Sentosa

This article was first published in City Nomads.